Fall Events Arrive at the Berkshires Fairfield Inn & Suites

Fall Festivities, Outdoor Adventures and an Exclusive Deal Unveiled for 2016

(firmenpresse) - GREAT BARRINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- All paths lead to Fairfield Inn & Suites Lenox Barrington/Berkshires hotel this fall, as the season brings an array of events and activities to the region. As the only Marriott in the Berkshires, the invites guests to explore the best small town in North America, while staying just moments from the some of the season's most anticipated events.

are a hub of activity year-round, but this season brings with it a wealth of opportunity for recreation. Guests are invited to celebrate the season at the Fall Foliage Festival this October, featuring the 60th anniversary of the annual Fall Foliage parade, which celebrates the adventurous travels that have taken place along the historic Mohawk Trail.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites also places guests near Monument Mountain, which offers memorable views of the southern Berkshires and the broad Housatonic River Valley. In addition to spectacular scenery, visitors are able to admire the unique geology: the mountain is composed predominantly of pale quartzite, rising abruptly above the Housatonic wetlands and river valley.

For those looking to take in the scenery from among the clouds, Ski Butternut is offering Scenic Fall Foliage Chairlift Rides on October 8th and 9th and October 15th and 16th. It's the best way to take in the season's rich colors and capture some truly breathtaking moments.

Also the weekend of October 8th and 9th, guests can check out the 2016 Harvest Festival, which takes place at the Berkshire Botanical Gardens throughout Columbus Day Weekend.

And for a family friendly event for all, guests can check out the Windy Hill Orchard for everything apple related! Enjoy freshly picked apples with the kids or a hayride with Appleseed, and to unwind, have some hard cider to balance the crisp fall air.

Travelers looking to make the most of all the festivities of the season with prime lodging can book the Fairfield Inn & Suites Stay, Sip & Hike promotion which includes a wine tasting for two, a cheese platter, and hiking for two, all at Hilltop Orchards.

Central to these and other events on the fall calendar, the Fairfield Inn & Suites near Lenox, MA invites exploration all season long, while providing guests instant easy access to the fall farmer's markets, outdoor activities and seasonal celebrations in Great Barrington and beyond.

As the only Marriott in the Berkshires, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Lenox Great Barrington/Berkshires boasts a superb blend of service, comfort and understated luxury. Situated in Great Barrington, which was recently named the #1 Small Town in America by Smithsonian Magazine, the hotel is set back more than 500 feet from Rt. 7, yet is within easy walking distance of many excellent restaurants serving a wide variety of ethnic and farm-to-table offerings. Guests can discover Tanglewood, or visit a plethora of museums, historic sights, mountains, and other outdoor diversions near the hotel. Travelers are invited to start the day with a delicious complimentary hot breakfast, unwind with a swim in the heated saltwater pool, or exercise in the state-of-the-art fitness area. At the end of a busy day in Great Barrington, guests look forward to relaxing in guest rooms, with refrigerator, microwave and Wi-Fi.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Lenox Great Barrington/Berkshires



249 Stockbridge Road, Route 7

Great Barrington, Massachusetts 01230

1-413-644-3200





