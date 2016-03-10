National Business Group on Health Elects Theresa Monti, The Kroger Co. Executive, to Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of 420 large U.S. employers, announced today the appointment of Theresa Monti, vice president, corporate total rewards, at The Kroger Co., to its elite board of directors.

"We are very pleased to add someone with Theresa's expertise and knowledge of the U.S. health care landscape to our talented board of directors," said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "Theresa has been instrumental in Kroger's efforts to improve the quality and cost of health care for the company, its associates and their families. All of us look forward to her valuable contributions."

In her role at Kroger, Ms. Monti is responsible for the development, implementation and administration of the practices, policies and strategies for the company-sponsored health, welfare, retirement and stock award benefit plans as well as Kroger's executive and non-executive pay programs. She is also responsible for aligning Kroger's total rewards strategy to the business strategy to support business growth and associate engagement.

"All of us are delighted that Theresa has joined our board of directors. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, and will be a tremendous asset to our members as they seek ways to control rising health care costs while providing quality health care benefits to their employees and families," said Judith Verhave, Chairman of the Board of the National Business Group on Health.

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members, which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit .

