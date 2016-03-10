SerraLux and Madico Partner to Offer the Total Window Solution(TM)

A complete Solar Control Solution That Enhances Daylight, Preserves the View, and Manages Heat and Glare; Saving Electricity and Improving Occupant Comfort and Well-Being

(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- , a leading global daylighting technology company with offices in the U.S. and Europe, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to market in North America The Total Window Solution, a new and exciting daylighting/solar-control film solution for windows with , a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec USA Holdings, Inc.

The Total Window Solution leverages SerraGlaze® Daylight Redirecting Film, SerraLux's flagship product, to bring the power of daylight inside the home, school, or work space, with Madico's signature solar-control films, designed to block solar heat and glare. Together, the two materials manage light at the window interface to improve the occupant's comfort while significantly reducing total building energy costs.

We are excited to link our market-leading daylighting film products with Madico, one of the oldest and most respected players in the traditional window film market," Bob Ford, CEO of SerraLux, said. "The move is clearly complementary and answers the rapidly growing demand for solutions that introduce more natural light into interiors and preserves the view while managing the heat and glare. The result is a better indoor environment for the health, well-being and performance of the occupants while providing a short return on investment."

Madico is delighted to offer its existing clientele a truly complete range of products and services via the joint effort. Further, by demonstrating its willingness to open innovation, Madico looks forward to developing new relationships with a tech-savvy extended client base.

"The deal took place because both parties see the opportunity for substantial value creation for stakeholders and our customers," said Jeffrey Plummer, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Madico. "Driving post alliance activities to seize the value of the synergy will be one of our prime objectives."

The alliance demonstrates SerraLux and Madico's shared principles in providing real, accessible, and affordable green energy solutions to building managers and homeowners alike. "The Total Window Film Solution is testament that green building investments can provide compelling economic returns to building owners. We are proud to drive innovation in this space," Madico CEO and President Bob Connelly said.

To learn more about the film in North America, its ordering and installation processes, please call Madico or an authorized Madico dealer. Or visit the Madico booth at the upcoming IWFC Tint Off in San Antonio and talk with us!

SerraLux is a privately held Delaware corporation founded in 2010. It is a global-focused technology house designed to increase the relative amount of desirable natural daylight deep within buildings, thus reducing energy consumption required by artificial lighting and improving the indoor environment for the occupants. Its range of expertise includes film and film processing, film installation, and light manipulation. The company is respected throughout the industry as a leader in both green science and disruptive technology.

Madico is a globally recognized leader of multilayer engineered films for consumption in energy, safety, and security related markets. The company uses coating and laminating techniques in a wide-format roll-to-roll process to embed desired features in products including blast/storm resistance, heat rejection, and ultraviolet resistance. Madico is recognized by our customers and peers for extraordinary product performance reliability and long-term durability.

