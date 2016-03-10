The Sheridan Platinum Group Ltd. Files Early Warning Report

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The Sheridan Platinum Group Ltd. ("SPG") announces that on September 29, 2016 it disposed of ownership of 489,000 common shares of Mundoro Capital Inc. ("Mundoro") at a price of $0.16710 per share for total consideration of $81,712 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the disposition, SPG owned and controlled 5,697,000 common shares representing approximately 10.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following completion of the disposition, SPG owned and controlled 5,208,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The shares were disposed by SPG for investment purposes. SPG has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional shares either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the shares either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of investment plans and/or other relevant factors.

Mundoro is located at 1040 West Georgia Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver BC V6E 4H1. A copy of SPG's early warning report will appear with Mundoro's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at and may also be obtained by contacting SPG at (416) 834-1225 or by email at .

