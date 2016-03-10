Gentex Reports 3rd Quarter 2016 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - ZEELAND, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based manufacturer of automotive automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on Thursday, October 20, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in number to participate in the call is 888-215-7013, passcode 1162056. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at or by visiting .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at .

Contact Information:

Gentex Investor Relations

616-772-1590 x5814





More information:

http://www.gentex.com



PressRelease by

Gentex Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 498444

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gentex Corporation

Stadt: ZEELAND, MI





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease