Gentex Reports 3rd Quarter 2016 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - ZEELAND, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based manufacturer of automotive automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on Thursday, October 20, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.
The dial-in number to participate in the call is 888-215-7013, passcode 1162056. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at or by visiting .
A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at .
Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814
More information:
http://www.gentex.com
Date: 10/03/2016 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 498444
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gentex Corporation
Stadt: ZEELAND, MI
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.744
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|3
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|204
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.