Fundy Software Founder Andrew "Fundy" Funderburg and Miller's Professional Imaging to Host Lunch and Discuss How to Easily Add or Expand In Person Studio Sales of Printed Albums and More at Click Away 2016

Interactive, Hands-On Session Key Part of Inspirational and Innovative 3-Day Shooting, Learning and Social Conference for Photographers

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- , creator of Fundy Designer, the only template-free, full suite of design solutions for the professional photographer, today announced that founder and photographer Andrew "Fundy" Funderburg will lead a lunchtime discussion/demo on in-person sales strategies to help photographers grow their bottom line during Click Away 2016, being held October 7-9, at the Westin Hotel in Seattle. The interactive experience, "In-Person Sales Made Easy: How to Sell Albums, Books and Wall Art With Miller's and Fundy," will occur October 7th at 12:15pm.

Fundy Designer v7, released in the spring of 2016, provided the first photography design software featuring professional auto album design for faster designs, increased profits and reduced workflow. Using Fundy's tools, top wedding and portrait photographers are earning as much from album sales as they do from actual wedding collections every year. The new v7 upgrade features empower first time users by giving them the presentation and workflow tools needed to easily sell albums and wall art along with upsell options, in-person with their clients.

Fundy Software's goal is to make Fundy Designer v7 the most profitable software available for professional photographers. The company understands that in this business there are only three ways to increase profits: bring in more clients, increase sales per client and increase productivity. The v7 update enables all photographers, whether their doing in-person sales or just hearing the buzz, with a quick and simple solution to help build consistently high sales.

Andrew "Fundy" Funderburg -- photography expert and industry visionary -- has a passion for people, capturing emotions and telling their stories through print. He is the creator of the Fundy Design Suite software platform and the founder of Fundy Software. Fundy speaks four languages fluently, holds a BA degree in English Literature from the University of Oregon, was a former Peace Corps volunteer in the Republic of Moldova, an Iron Chef Photographer in Japan, and has traveled the outer reaches of the planet preaching about the power for printed photography.

To register for the interactive presentation, consisting of a mix of presentation/instruction, demo, hands-on time with product, Q&A and conversation, click

Click Away is an inspirational and innovative three-day shooting, learning, and social conference for photographers. The 2016 event will feature more interactive shooting boutique programs, inspirational photography talks from powerful speakers and a great breadth of educational topics for hobbyists and business owners alike. For more information, visit

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional suite for professional photographers. It's the only template free solution available that provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print, all in one application. Fundy Designer enables photographers to express their artistic vision within a fast, fun and powerful ecosystem. Visit

Jeff Denenholz



For Fundy Software

206-437-9810

Fundy Software

