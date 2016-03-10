Bombardier Appoints Olivier Marcil as Vice President, External Relations

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2016) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:

BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today the appointment of Olivier

Marcil as Vice President External Relations, reporting directly to Mike

Nadolski, Vice President Communications and Public Affairs. In this position,

Mr. Marcil will be responsible for developing and supporting the company's

external communications activities, with a specific focus on media relations, as

well as community and stakeholder engagement.



Mr. Marcil comes to Bombardier after serving for five years as Vice Principal,

Communications and External Relations at McGill University, where he was

responsible for building and overseeing McGill's relations with various levels

of government, the community and the public, as well as the University's overall

communications portfolio. Prior to that, Mr. Marcil held high-ranking positions

in the Quebec government for eight years. He acted as an advisor to Premier Jean

Charest, as Chief of Staff to Clement Gignac, Minister of Economic Development,

Innovation and Export Trade, and as Chief of Staff to Benoit Pelletier, Minister

of Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs, Aboriginal Affairs and Democratic

Institutional Reform.



"Olivier is a dynamic leader, strategic thinker and a creative problem solver;

and we are very pleased to add his expertise to our team," said Nadolski. "In

this newly-created position, Olivier will play a key role in ensuring that the

progress, accomplishments and contributions of our Company and employees are

well communicated to all external audiences."



Mr. Marcil holds a Bachelor's degree in History from the Universite de



Sherbrooke and a Master's in History from the Universite de Montreal. He has

published a variety of works on former Quebec Liberal leader and Le Devoir

publisher Claude Ryan, as well as on several aspects of Quebec's political scene

and society. He currently serves as a member of the board of Canal Savoir,

Acfas, Centre de la Nature Mont St-Hilaire and Youth Fusion. He is also a

Director of the Fondation Serge-Marcil, which helps disadvantaged children in

Haiti and Senegal.







About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Bombardier and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or

its subsidiaries.



