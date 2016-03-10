(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bombardier Inc.
Bombardier Appoints Olivier Marcil as Vice President, External Relations
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2016) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:
BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today the appointment of Olivier
Marcil as Vice President External Relations, reporting directly to Mike
Nadolski, Vice President Communications and Public Affairs. In this position,
Mr. Marcil will be responsible for developing and supporting the company's
external communications activities, with a specific focus on media relations, as
well as community and stakeholder engagement.
Mr. Marcil comes to Bombardier after serving for five years as Vice Principal,
Communications and External Relations at McGill University, where he was
responsible for building and overseeing McGill's relations with various levels
of government, the community and the public, as well as the University's overall
communications portfolio. Prior to that, Mr. Marcil held high-ranking positions
in the Quebec government for eight years. He acted as an advisor to Premier Jean
Charest, as Chief of Staff to Clement Gignac, Minister of Economic Development,
Innovation and Export Trade, and as Chief of Staff to Benoit Pelletier, Minister
of Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs, Aboriginal Affairs and Democratic
Institutional Reform.
"Olivier is a dynamic leader, strategic thinker and a creative problem solver;
and we are very pleased to add his expertise to our team," said Nadolski. "In
this newly-created position, Olivier will play a key role in ensuring that the
progress, accomplishments and contributions of our Company and employees are
well communicated to all external audiences."
Mr. Marcil holds a Bachelor's degree in History from the Universite de
Sherbrooke and a Master's in History from the Universite de Montreal. He has
published a variety of works on former Quebec Liberal leader and Le Devoir
publisher Claude Ryan, as well as on several aspects of Quebec's political scene
and society. He currently serves as a member of the board of Canal Savoir,
Acfas, Centre de la Nature Mont St-Hilaire and Youth Fusion. He is also a
Director of the Fondation Serge-Marcil, which helps disadvantaged children in
Haiti and Senegal.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
Bombardier and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or
its subsidiaries.
Simon Letendre
Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
http://www.bombardier.com
