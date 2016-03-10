Bioline is Certified to the ISO 13485 Quality Standard

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CINCINNATI, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioline, The PCR Company, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is proud to
announce that the London R&D and Berlin manufacturing facilities are now fully
accredited to the ISO 13485 quality standard.
Bioline recognizes the importance of adhering to a quality management system in
the development, manufacture and supply of test components to the molecular
diagnostic arena. We are committed to strengthening our relationships by meeting
the quality standard our industrial partners need in their efforts to achieve
test certification. Consequently, Bioline is delighted to announce that our
production facilities in Berlin and research facilities in London are now
certified to ISO 13485 quality standard. Our full range of industrial services
includes custom assay development, bulk supply of test components, validation
support, and private label OEM manufacture.
Marco Calzavara, President of Bioline, commented, "Our ISO 13485 certification
means we offer complete confidence in Bioline as the supplier of molecular
diagnostic test components. Our certification demonstrates our reproducibly high
standards of quality, manufacturing consistency, material traceability and
complete supply chain security. We look forward to expanding our contribution to
the development of molecular diagnostic tests that improve animal and human
health. Our own product development efforts are also guided by ISO 13485. We
recently expanded our product portfolio to include a lyophilization-ready qPCR
reagent, namely the SensiFAST(TM) Lyo-Ready No-ROX Mix, to assist our partners
in the development of IVD tests."
Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "Our ISO 13485
certification is an important milestone in the progression of Bioline. Our
adherence to this quality standard builds on our understanding of our diagnostic
partner's requirements and demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted
supplier in the development of new in vitro molecular diagnostic tests into the
future. We look forward to strengthening our existing business and forging new
relationships with diagnostic manufacturers for their bulk and custom needs
within the framework of the ISO 13485 quality management system."
About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures,
markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits,
purified reagents and related products and offers biopharmaceutical enabling
technologies. Utilizing a variety of methods, these products and diagnostic
tests provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early diagnosis and
treatment of common medical conditions, such as gastrointestinal, viral and
respiratory infections and blood lead levels. Meridian's diagnostic products are
used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. The
Company's products are designed to enhance patient well-being while reducing the
total outcome costs of health care. Meridian has strong market positions in the
areas of gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections; serology,
parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis, and blood lead level testing. In
addition, Meridian is a supplier of rare reagents, specialty biologicals and
related technologies used by biopharmaceutical companies engaged in research for
new drugs and vaccines. The Company markets its products and technologies to
hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, diagnostics manufacturers
and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company's
shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's
website address iswww.meridianbioscience.com.
