Bioline is Certified to the ISO 13485 Quality Standard

CINCINNATI, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioline, The PCR Company, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is proud to

announce that the London R&D and Berlin manufacturing facilities are now fully

accredited to the ISO 13485 quality standard.



Bioline recognizes the importance of adhering to a quality management system in

the development, manufacture and supply of test components to the molecular

diagnostic arena. We are committed to strengthening our relationships by meeting

the quality standard our industrial partners need in their efforts to achieve

test certification. Consequently, Bioline is delighted to announce that our

production facilities in Berlin and research facilities in London are now

certified to ISO 13485 quality standard. Our full range of industrial services

includes custom assay development, bulk supply of test components, validation

support, and private label OEM manufacture.



Marco Calzavara, President of Bioline, commented, "Our ISO 13485 certification

means we offer complete confidence in Bioline as the supplier of molecular

diagnostic test components. Our certification demonstrates our reproducibly high

standards of quality, manufacturing consistency, material traceability and

complete supply chain security. We look forward to expanding our contribution to

the development of molecular diagnostic tests that improve animal and human

health. Our own product development efforts are also guided by ISO 13485. We

recently expanded our product portfolio to include a lyophilization-ready qPCR

reagent, namely the SensiFAST(TM) Lyo-Ready No-ROX Mix, to assist our partners

in the development of IVD tests."



Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "Our ISO 13485

certification is an important milestone in the progression of Bioline. Our

adherence to this quality standard builds on our understanding of our diagnostic



partner's requirements and demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted

supplier in the development of new in vitro molecular diagnostic tests into the

future. We look forward to strengthening our existing business and forging new

relationships with diagnostic manufacturers for their bulk and custom needs

within the framework of the ISO 13485 quality management system."



About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures,

markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits,

purified reagents and related products and offers biopharmaceutical enabling

technologies. Utilizing a variety of methods, these products and diagnostic

tests provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early diagnosis and

treatment of common medical conditions, such as gastrointestinal, viral and

respiratory infections and blood lead levels. Meridian's diagnostic products are

used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. The

Company's products are designed to enhance patient well-being while reducing the

total outcome costs of health care. Meridian has strong market positions in the

areas of gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections; serology,

parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis, and blood lead level testing. In

addition, Meridian is a supplier of rare reagents, specialty biologicals and

related technologies used by biopharmaceutical companies engaged in research for

new drugs and vaccines. The Company markets its products and technologies to

hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, diagnostics manufacturers

and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company's

shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's

website address iswww.meridianbioscience.com.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

For more information about Bioline, please visit http://www.bioline.com.



CONTACT:

Richard L. Eberly

President, Chief Commercial Officer

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.271.3700

Rick.eberly(at)meridianbioscience.com









