Bombardier Finalizes the Sale of its Amphibious Aircraft Program to Viking Air Limited

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2016) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX:

BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously

announced sale of its Amphibious Aircraft program to British Columbia-based

Viking Air Limited. The agreement covers the Type Certificates for all variants

of the aircraft, the CL-215, the CL-215T and the Bombardier 415 aircraft as well

as after-market services. This divestiture positions Bombardier to better focus

on core, higher growth sectors: business jets, commercial aircraft and rail

transportation.



The transaction has received the approval of all appropriate regulatory

authorities and other consents from government bodies.



About Bombardier Specialized Aircraft

Bombardier offers the industry's widest portfolio of commercial and business

aircraft platforms for use as Specialized Aircraft. Bombardier's CRJ Series

regional jets, Q Series turboprops, as well as Learjet, Challenger and Global

business jets are in service around the world with more than 45 military,

government, security and corporate agencies, and the addition of the all-new C

Series aircraft to Bombardier's portfolio will increase the number of platforms

and derivatives available for special mission applications to six and 14

respectively.



As a prime contractor, or in collaboration with leading mission integrators,

Bombardier's Specialized Aircraft team has developed a vast catalogue of mission

enabler modifications that, combined with the company's reliable and proven

aircraft platforms, can address every need and mission. The worldwide fleet of

375 Specialized Aircraft is delivering outstanding dispatch reliability and is



supported by Bombardier's global customer services network.



About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Notes to Editors

Follow (at)BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest updates from Bombardier

Commercial Aircraft.



To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's

website.



Bombardier, Bombardier 415, CL-215, CL-215T, and The Evolution of Mobility are

trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



