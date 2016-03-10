(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bombardier Inc. /
Bombardier Finalizes the Sale of its Amphibious Aircraft Program to Viking Air
Limited
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2016) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX:
BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously
announced sale of its Amphibious Aircraft program to British Columbia-based
Viking Air Limited. The agreement covers the Type Certificates for all variants
of the aircraft, the CL-215, the CL-215T and the Bombardier 415 aircraft as well
as after-market services. This divestiture positions Bombardier to better focus
on core, higher growth sectors: business jets, commercial aircraft and rail
transportation.
The transaction has received the approval of all appropriate regulatory
authorities and other consents from government bodies.
About Bombardier Specialized Aircraft
Bombardier offers the industry's widest portfolio of commercial and business
aircraft platforms for use as Specialized Aircraft. Bombardier's CRJ Series
regional jets, Q Series turboprops, as well as Learjet, Challenger and Global
business jets are in service around the world with more than 45 military,
government, security and corporate agencies, and the addition of the all-new C
Series aircraft to Bombardier's portfolio will increase the number of platforms
and derivatives available for special mission applications to six and 14
respectively.
As a prime contractor, or in collaboration with leading mission integrators,
Bombardier's Specialized Aircraft team has developed a vast catalogue of mission
enabler modifications that, combined with the company's reliable and proven
aircraft platforms, can address every need and mission. The worldwide fleet of
375 Specialized Aircraft is delivering outstanding dispatch reliability and is
supported by Bombardier's global customer services network.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
Notes to Editors
Follow (at)BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest updates from Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft.
To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's
website.
Bombardier, Bombardier 415, CL-215, CL-215T, and The Evolution of Mobility are
trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.
Contact Information
Contacts:
Isabelle Gauthier
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
+1 450 476 7374
isabelle.gauthier(at)aero.bombardier.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bombardier Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.bombardier.com
Date: 10/03/2016 - 17:46
Language: English
News-ID 498451
Character count: 3961
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bombardier Inc.
Stadt: West Montreal, QC
Number of hits: 37
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.744
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|3
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|201
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.