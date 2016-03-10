INGREDION TO RELEASE 2016 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2016

WESTCHESTER, Ill., October 3, 2016 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a

leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will

release its 2016 third-quarter financial results for the period ended September

30, 2016, before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.



Ingredion will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2 at 8:00 a.m.

CDT, during which Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and chief executive officer,

and Jack Fortnum, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will

discuss the quarterly results. The conference call and accompanying slide

presentation will be broadcast live on the Company's website, www.ingredion.com,

in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations".

Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes

prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will also

be available on the Company's website.



ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions

provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into

value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper

and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100

countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and

face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

###















CONTACT:



Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592



Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602









