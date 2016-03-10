(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
WESTCHESTER, Ill., October 3, 2016 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a
leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will
release its 2016 third-quarter financial results for the period ended September
30, 2016, before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Ingredion will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2 at 8:00 a.m.
CDT, during which Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and chief executive officer,
and Jack Fortnum, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will
discuss the quarterly results. The conference call and accompanying slide
presentation will be broadcast live on the Company's website, www.ingredion.com,
in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations".
Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes
prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will also
be available on the Company's website.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions
provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into
value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper
and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100
countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and
face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.
###
CONTACT:
Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592
Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602
