Aquari Storage Achieves Commvault Compatibility

Introduces support for backup and disaster recovery applications
ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, a leader in open source
software-defined storage solutions, today announced that its Aquari(TM) storage
solution has achieved compatibility with Commvault's market leading data
protection and information management solutions. Commvault users can now take
advantage of Aquari's object-based storage to deploy a more cost effective back-
up and disaster recovery solution and embrace a de facto standard object format.
Aquari storage has been added to Commvault's support matrix starting with
version 11, service pack 6. Commvault was named a leader - for the sixth
straight year - in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and
Recovery Software. This year, Commvault was ranked furthest on the "completeness
of vision" and highest on the "ability to execute."
"We are excited to introduce our new Aquari storage solution to Commvault
customers interested in a more powerful and economical object storage platform
for data backup and recovery," said Scott Ryan, SVP and GM of Concurrent's
Aquari storage business. "By certifying our application with successful
enterprise software providers like Commvault, we are able to expand our market
reach beyond the traditional markets we serve and bring the advantages of our
technology to a whole new range of customers."
According to Technavio, the global cloud backup and recovery software market
will grow at a CAGR of 12.94% from 2016 to 2020 and reach an overall value of
$5.2 billion in 2020. Aquari's software-defined object-based storage solution
outperforms legacy storage technologies for backup and recovery applications due
to its advanced features including:
* 100% software-defined storage runs on commercial off-the-shelf hardware,
offering better price-to-performance relative to legacy storage
architectures
* Support for multiple workload types on a single cluster enables backups,
near-line archives, file stores, and virtualized applications to be managed
on a common flexible storage platform
* Support for both modern and legacy storage interfaces, including Amazon S3,
Swift, Cinder, NFS and CIFS ensures that every application can be supported
simultaneously
Join Concurrent at the upcoming Commvault GO users conference being held
October 3-5 in Orlando, FL.
About Concurrent
Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that
develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux
and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand
uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive
edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions
that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices
are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visitwww.concurrent.com for
further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.
Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may
constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal
securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the
company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's
expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future,
are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-
looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.
Other important risk factors are discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed
August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in
subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed
in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk
Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as
of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future
events, new information, or otherwise.
Concurrent Computer Corporation and its logo are registered trademarks of
Concurrent. All Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks
of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered
trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information, contact:
Media Relations:
Tom Williams
Phone: (678) 258-4059
Email: Tom.Williams(at)concurrent.com
Investor Relations:
ICR
Seth Potter
Phone: (646) 277-1230
Email: Seth.Potter(at)icrinc.com
