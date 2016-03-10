Aquari Storage Achieves Commvault Compatibility

Introduces support for backup and disaster recovery applications

ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, a leader in open source

software-defined storage solutions, today announced that its Aquari(TM) storage

solution has achieved compatibility with Commvault's market leading data

protection and information management solutions. Commvault users can now take

advantage of Aquari's object-based storage to deploy a more cost effective back-

up and disaster recovery solution and embrace a de facto standard object format.

Aquari storage has been added to Commvault's support matrix starting with

version 11, service pack 6. Commvault was named a leader - for the sixth

straight year - in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and

Recovery Software. This year, Commvault was ranked furthest on the "completeness

of vision" and highest on the "ability to execute."



"We are excited to introduce our new Aquari storage solution to Commvault

customers interested in a more powerful and economical object storage platform

for data backup and recovery," said Scott Ryan, SVP and GM of Concurrent's

Aquari storage business. "By certifying our application with successful

enterprise software providers like Commvault, we are able to expand our market

reach beyond the traditional markets we serve and bring the advantages of our

technology to a whole new range of customers."



According to Technavio, the global cloud backup and recovery software market

will grow at a CAGR of 12.94% from 2016 to 2020 and reach an overall value of

$5.2 billion in 2020. Aquari's software-defined object-based storage solution

outperforms legacy storage technologies for backup and recovery applications due

to its advanced features including:



* 100% software-defined storage runs on commercial off-the-shelf hardware,

offering better price-to-performance relative to legacy storage



architectures

* Support for multiple workload types on a single cluster enables backups,

near-line archives, file stores, and virtualized applications to be managed

on a common flexible storage platform

* Support for both modern and legacy storage interfaces, including Amazon S3,

Swift, Cinder, NFS and CIFS ensures that every application can be supported

simultaneously



Join Concurrent at the upcoming Commvault GO users conference being held

October 3-5 in Orlando, FL.



About Concurrent

Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that

develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux

and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand

uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive

edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions

that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices

are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visitwww.concurrent.com for

further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may

constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal

securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the

company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's

expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future,

are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-

looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.



Other important risk factors are discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed

August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in

subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed

in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk

Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as

of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly

update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future

events, new information, or otherwise.



Concurrent Computer Corporation and its logo are registered trademarks of

Concurrent. All Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks

of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered

trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, contact:



Media Relations:

Tom Williams

Phone: (678) 258-4059

Email: Tom.Williams(at)concurrent.com



Investor Relations:

ICR

Seth Potter

Phone: (646) 277-1230

Email: Seth.Potter(at)icrinc.com









