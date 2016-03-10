Eastern Sierra Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

(firmenpresse) - MAMMOTH LAKES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Eastern Sierra Community Bank, a Division of Oak Valley Community Bank and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), recently announced that Robert Sharp has joined the Bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Bank's Mammoth Lakes Branch.

Sharp has several years of banking experience. As Branch Manager, he will be responsible for overseeing branch operations in the town of Mammoth and business development throughout the Bank's footprint along the 395 corridor. Sharp, grew up in the Eastern Sierra and moved to Lake Tahoe for a stint of five years. He is currently in the process of relocating to Mammoth Lakes. He has earned a variety of awards and recognition for his outstanding sales and performance.

Sharp studied in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin while earning his degree in European Area Studies with an emphasis in International Business and Economics from Brigham Young University. In his free time, he enjoys being outdoors, traveling, reading, and meeting new people in the community.

"We are excited to have Robert join the Eastern Sierra team," stated Wendy Burth, EVP Retail Banking Group. "His knowledge and background in sales and business development will help expand our efforts and enable our Eastern Sierra branches to grow."

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 16 branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra including Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

