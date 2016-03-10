CSE: 2016-1001 - Reinstatement - Carlyle Entertainment Ltd. (OLG)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Effective at the market open tomorrow morning the shares of Carlyle Entertainment Ltd. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

