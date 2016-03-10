Western Troy Announces Genivar Litigation Verdict Expected Before November 1, 2016, Sale of Its MacLeod Lake Project, and a Board of Directors Change

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WRY) ("Western Troy" or the "Company") announces that in the Western Troy v. Genivar litigation, the court has advised that the decision should be released on or before November 1, 2016, the Company has sold its MacLeod Lake Prospect, and Milton Klyman resigned as a Director of the Company early in 2015.

By letter from the Court, Western Troy's counsel in the Western Troy v. Genivar case have been advised that the judgment will be completed on or before November 1, 2016.

Western Troy has sold its MacLeod Lake Project to a Quebec-based corporation. While there may be potential for discovery of economic mineral deposits at MacLeod Lake, Western Troy has determined that, given its management expertise and direction, better opportunities exist in other parts of the world.

Mr. Milton Klyman resigned from the Western Troy Board of Directors early in 2015 due to health reasons. In an oversight, Western Troy neglected to announce his resignation when it occurred. Western Troy would like to take this opportunity to thank Milt for his many years of support and counsel. We wish him the best.

About Western Troy: Western Troy's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WRY. Western Troy has 33,589,970 shares outstanding. More information on Western Troy can be found on its Website at .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements." Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, future plans and objectives of the Company, implementation of the Consolidation, and possible outcomes in respect of the GENIVAR litigation, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Contacts:



Western Troy Capital Resources Inc.

Rex E. Loesby

CEO

416-929-3268





More information:

http://www.westerntroy.com/



PressRelease by

Western Troy Capital Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 19:40

Language: English

News-ID 498460

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Western Troy Capital Resources Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease