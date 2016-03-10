       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distributions on Series A, B, C-1 and D Preferred Units

(firmenpresse) - HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE: TOO), has declared the following distributions for the period from August 15, 2016 to November 14, 2016:

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the oil industry, primarily focusing on oil production-related activities of its customers and operating in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) with consolidated assets of approximately $6 billion, comprised of 63 offshore assets, including shuttle tankers, floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, units for maintenance and safety (UMS), long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore Partners' common units and Series A and B preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOO", "TOO PR A" and "TOO PR B", respectively.

