       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

ID: 498467
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE: TK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.055 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The cash dividend is payable on November 16, 2016 to all shareholders of record as at October 28, 2016.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates in the marine midstream space through its ownership of the general partners and a portion of the outstanding limited partner interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO). The general partners own all of the outstanding incentive distribution rights of these entities. In addition, Teekay has a controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) and directly owns a fleet of vessels. The combined Teekay entities manage and operate consolidated assets of approximately $13 billion, comprised of approximately 220 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 15 countries and approximately 7,900 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TK".

Contacts:
For Investor Relations enquiries contact:
Ryan Hamilton
+1 (604) 844-6654



More information:
http://www.teekay.com



Keywords (optional):

teekay-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/03/2016 - 20:05
Language: English
News-ID 498467
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Teekay Corporation
Stadt: HAMILTON, BERMUDA


Number of hits: 36

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.744
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 3
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 192


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z