Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX: BNP) ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.42573 to 1.42923. This increase will be effective on October 17, 2016 (the "Effective Date").
The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:
A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.
Please visit our website at for detailed corporate information.
Bonavista is a mid-sized dividend paying energy corporation focused on the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets while providing sustainable value to shareholders.
Contacts:
Dean M. Kobelka
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Berk Sumen
Investor Relations Lead
Bonavista Energy Corporation
1500, 525 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
Phone: (403) 213-4300
Website:
More information:
http://www.bonavistaenergy.com
