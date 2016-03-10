Bonavista Energy Corporation Announces Increase to Exchangeable Share Ratio

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX: BNP) ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.42573 to 1.42923. This increase will be effective on October 17, 2016 (the "Effective Date").

The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:

A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.

Please visit our website at for detailed corporate information.

Bonavista is a mid-sized dividend paying energy corporation focused on the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets while providing sustainable value to shareholders.

Contacts:

Dean M. Kobelka

Vice President, Finance & CFO



Berk Sumen

Investor Relations Lead



Bonavista Energy Corporation

1500, 525 - 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Phone: (403) 213-4300

Website:





http://www.bonavistaenergy.com



Bonavista Energy Corporation

