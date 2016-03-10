Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2016 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' (NYSE: BIP)(TSX: BIP.UN) 2016 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on November 4, 2016 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at .

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-604-638-5340 at approximately 8:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be webcast live at it will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on December 4, 2016. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-669-9658 or outside Canada & U.S. please call +1-604-674-8052 (access code: 0804).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with $250 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to .

Contacts:



Investors:

Melissa Low

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

(416) 956-5239





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

