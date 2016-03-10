Bluewater Defense Hosts National Manufacturing Day Celebration

Tours of Army Combat Uniform Trouser Production Will Show How Manufacturing Careers Serve and Support Our Warfighters

(firmenpresse) - COROZAL, PUERTO RICO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Bluewater Defense, Inc. (BWD) is celebrating National Manufacturing Day for the first time -- an appreciation of what 12 million people around the United States demonstrate every day -- pride in manufacturing products which improve the quality of life in the U.S. and around the world. The Company will be hosting a Manufacturing Day Celebration event to showcase modern apparel manufacturing technology and the rewarding careers in manufacturing on October 7, 2016 at 12:00 pm, inviting local intermediate and high school students, neighbors from Corozal Community, government agencies, and the local Lions Club members.

The event will be held at Bluewater Defense's Corozal, Puerto Rico manufacturing facility and will include informative presentations and an in-depth tour of BWD's Corozal production area, where the large scale production of the Army Combat Uniform Trouser takes place. Participants will be exposed to the technology, automation and highly skilled operations needed to make 4,000 trousers every day. The production supervisors, engineers and other staff members will explain the processes that occur in their stations from the fabric cutting process through sewing and final packaging. Students and community members will see the pride and care shared by each of the employees that goes into every stitch in making the combat uniforms to support those that defend our country.

October 7 marks the fifth annual Manufacturing Day(SM) when thousands of manufacturers across the nation will host students, teachers, parents, job seekers and community leaders at open houses, plant tours and educational sessions to feature modern manufacturing and the vital jobs available. Organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Manufacturing Day provides a way for industry, schools, and government to collaborate and offer the public an opportunity to see how U.S. products are manufactured right in their own communities. The collaborative events across the nation are powerful in educating the public about manufacturing and its rewarding, challenging careers and helping manufacturers throughout the U.S. connect with their communities and the next generation workforce.

Encouraged by Juan Hernandez Mayoral, Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and the Washington Representative of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Bluewater Defense is participating in the national event to raise awareness about the strength of manufacturing in the Corozal community and engage and educate young people in manufacturing. As a small business -- 100% locally-owned and operated in Puerto Rico and as a significant employer on the island, BWD has been recognized by the Government of Puerto Rico for its commitment to improving the lives of its employees and the people within the local communities. "Supporting National Manufacturing Day is another step in our commitment to bringing jobs back to Puerto Rico, USA," said Eric Spackey, CEO of Bluewater Defense. "Educating students and our neighbors about our modern work-day environment will show how far apparel manufacturing has come in their own community. Seeing for themselves how integral automation, robotics, control systems and computers are to producing a garment will introduce the future workforce to the career options and exciting work environments manufacturing offers."

Americans rightly consider manufacturing among one of the most important domestic industries for maintaining a strong national economy. "If we're going to help the next generation of Americans succeed, we need to begin by ensuring there are meaningful jobs in the workforce and start thinking strategically on what is best for America going forward," said Spackey. "It is not just about today's workforce. It is about building a strong U.S. manufacturing industry for the generations that succeed us. The strength of the industry is dependent on the creativity, innovation and commitment of the next generation of skilled employees. We welcome the opportunity to support our local community and inspire the future workforce."

Manufacturing Day is an annual national event, executed at the local level by more than 2,600 manufacturers across North America that host students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members at open houses designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers. More than 400,000 visitors participated in 2015. The official date for the 5th annual event in 2016 is Oct. 7. A panel of co-producers including the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International (FMA), the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the Manufacturing Institute (MI), the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), and guest producer Industrial Strength Marketing (ISM) provide the centralized support necessary to coordinate this nationwide array of simultaneous events. The national media partner for 2016 is the Science Channel and the strategic content partner is Edge Factor. Detailed information about Manufacturing Day can be found at .

Bluewater Defense is a leading manufacturer of protective clothing, uniforms and equipage for the United States Department of Defense. With over 29 years of experience, the Company is dedicated to meeting the varying needs of their industry partners and the military through mass production, specialized custom and short run production, rapid prototyping, and a unique focus on innovation. Bluewater Defense is a Puerto Rico based company, currently operating with 500 employees in a five-building campus located in Corozal, Puerto Rico.

