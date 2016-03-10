Sylogist Senior Management Change, Issues Options

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or "the Company") is very pleased to confirm, following its announcement on August 12, 2016 that effective October 1, 2016, Mr. Xavier Shorter, CPA-CA (Canada) and CPA (USA), has assumed the role of Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Concurrently, the directors of Sylogist have granted senior employees, other than existing officers, Mr. Shorter and an outside director an aggregate of 146,666 options to purchase common shares at the current market price in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a technology innovation company which, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides enterprise application software to public and private sector customers.

