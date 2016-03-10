       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Sylogist Senior Management Change, Issues Options

ID: 498481
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or "the Company") is very pleased to confirm, following its announcement on August 12, 2016 that effective October 1, 2016, Mr. Xavier Shorter, CPA-CA (Canada) and CPA (USA), has assumed the role of Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Concurrently, the directors of Sylogist have granted senior employees, other than existing officers, Mr. Shorter and an outside director an aggregate of 146,666 options to purchase common shares at the current market price in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a technology innovation company which, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides enterprise application software to public and private sector customers.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found on SEDAR and at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:
Sylogist Ltd.
Jim Wilson
President and CEO
(403) 266-4808



More information:
http://www.sylogist.com



Keywords (optional):

sylogist-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/03/2016 - 21:51
Language: English
News-ID 498481
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sylogist Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.744
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 6
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 200


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z