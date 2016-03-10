Milner Consolidated Silver Mines Ltd. Announces Move to NEX

(firmenpresse) - TINY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Milner Consolidated Silver Mines Ltd. (NEX: MCA.H) (the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has advised the Company that it has not satisfied the Continuous Listing Requirements in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, section 3.2(b) - Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movement, to maintain its listing as a Tier 2 Issuer. As a result, effective September 30, 2016, the Company's listing has been transferred to the NEX.

Effective September 30, 2016, the trading symbol for the company has changed to MCA.H. There is no change to the Company's CUSIP number or its name.

NEX is a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange. It provides a trading forum for listed companies that have fallen below TSX Venture's ongoing listing standards.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Milner Consolidated Silver Mines Ltd.

Deborah Bazinet

CEO

705-533-3430

705-533-1521 (FAX)

Milner Consolidated Silver Mines Ltd.

