Airwheel 2 wheel electric scooter bluetooth app control - Bringing an Extraordinary Riding Experience to You

With the application of cutting-edge techniques, Airwheel has already developed various future-oriented transport tools so as to bring an extraordinary riding experience to you, taking Z5 electric drift hoverboard and S8 2-wheeled electric scooter for instances.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel is an outstanding manufacturer of smart transport devices. It is committed to produce high-quality products that can not only bring convenience to peoples life, but also can change their way of living. With the application of cutting-edge techniques, Airwheel has already developed various future-oriented transport tools so as to bring an extraordinary riding experience to you, taking Z5 electric drift hoverboard and S8 2-wheeled electric scooter for instances. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502780260450304

Airwheel Z5 electric drift hoverboard invigorates you and lets you enjoy a fast and furious travel. After a day of work, you may prefer to watch TV rather than taking exercise. However, with an awesome Z5 electric scooter , you cant wait to go out and ride it through streets and lanes. Powered by electricity and driven by powerful motor, Z5 has a maximum speed of 20 km/h, so you can go for a spin on it effortlessly. Customized 8 inch tyres have good grip while duel shock mitigation systems can effectively reduce the shock, so you can slide gracefully on various road conditions. With foldable pedals design, Z5 enables you to adopt the obverse standing posture and make you comfortable all the way. In a word, you are not willing to be indoorsy if you have an Airwheel Z5 urban e scooter . https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656

Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter lets you have fun even in the room. S8 is light and mini, so it can pass through any narrow space that can be passed by man. As a result, you can ride an S8 in the house to enjoy yourself. Having upgraded the pressure sensitive system to all-round three-shaft driving, S8 enables you to ride both in the standing and the sitting posture, so that you can choose different postures as you want. And with intelligent sensor systems cover the saddle and pedals, therefore, just by leaning forward or backward, you can control the operation of S8. Moreover, rotating 360 degrees, S8 can let you swivel as you wish. In short, you can entertain yourself with the interesting S8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



In summary, there are various great intelligent transport tools for your selection in http://www.airwheel.net

