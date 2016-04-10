Airwheel E3 super service mini electric bike Waiting You to Have A Try

The newly released E3 backpack electric bike is an amazing creation beyond expectations of eager scooter lovers.

(firmenpresse) - The past years have witnessed the advent of Airwheel S series, A series and Z series of intelligent self-balancing scooters. The newly released E3 backpack electric bike is an amazing creation beyond expectations of eager scooter lovers. Meanwhile, the two members: E6 and E3 all together solidify the dominant position of Airwheel design.



Airwheel E3, since its release generates much popularity. Customized 8 inch tyres have better traffic ability and stability. E3 intelligent e bike can be ridden on any terrain. In terms of battery, Airwheel E3 is coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set, light and delicate, ingenious combination of utility and beauty. Thus, electricity blackout halfway will not happen to E3. In the meanwhile, travelling for a longer time and distance will be a piece of cake for E3. External modular battery design enables riders to change the battery, to upgrade range and to maintain the battery easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502688610791424



Most importantly, Airwheel E3 has a marvellous function in multi-layered fold system so that riders can easily make the E3 into a smaller size and easily put it in a boot or a large suitcase, which is really convenient and labour-saving for riders. E3 electric folding bike can be more compact by employing a foldable design. Users can store E3 foldable electric bike in car boot and takes it out for a ride outside the city. The folding size is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



The intelligent EBS comes into fruition after numerous experiments. It offers optimized initiating mode of vector controller and provides better brake power solution. Airwheel E3 selects the rubber saddle, in left-right design with balanced force and good ventilation, so that riders can enjoy a more comfortable riding experience. Expectedly, E3 folding smart bike, the new member of E family, fulfils the markets prospects. E-series continues to extend boundaries with each new product surpassing previous ones. Thus, E3 embodies a higher level of technological and artistic design.





