Nadia Chan Appointed General Manager at PR Communications

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- As part of a strategic direction for its operations in Singapore, has appointed Nadia Chan as General Manager.

In her new role, Nadia will not only continue to spearhead the agency's new business division but will also lead a growing team, as well as a portfolio of clients, with the aim of developing award-winning communication programmes for them.

With her vast amount of sales experience, Nadia hopes to continue her streak of business wins in her new role. Most recently, she was New Business Manager at PR Communications, where she was involved in several new client acquisitions, which included Aurora Media Holdings, Deliveroo, Oakwood Studios Singapore and Sky Premium. Prior to that, Nadia was a client manager at a local technology firm where her key responsibility was to grow the commercial portfolio.

"With Nadia's proven track record in securing new clients, coupled with her business knowledge and leadership skills, I truly believe that her take in injecting fresh perspectives and ideas will help take the agency to the next level," said Eric Chan, Managing Director and co-founder of PR Communications.

Nadia added, "I am excited to be given this incredible opportunity, and I am eager to work with the team to achieve even greater results. I believe that we have the perfect synergy with our clients, and I look forward to developing many more outstanding campaigns."

Nadia has effectively started in her new role.

Nadia Chan, General Manager, PR Communications

PR Communications is an award-winning Singapore-based public relations consultancy established in 1990, specialising in Lifestyle and Brand Marketing, Corporate Reputation, as well as Eco-PR. Oakwood Studios Singapore is the latest addition to the agency's extensive portfolio of lifestyle brands including Aston Martin, Caffé B, Deliveroo, Oakwood Studios Singapore and Sky Premium.

