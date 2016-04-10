Unforgettable First Riding with Airwheel E3 cheap electric bike for sale

Riders usually feel curious about the new Airwheel electric scooter, and what surprise they will get from the scooter is an interesting story.

(firmenpresse) - I felt extremely expectant when I opened the newly delivered Airwheel E3, and the first impression was the stylish design that looked attractive and modern. Then when I touched the bodywork of E3, feeling its solid and massy material. Then a wonderful day began with the unique first-riding with Airwheel E3 foldable e bike



The moment I rode E3, I fell in love with the riding comfort. I felt the pleasure of riding stably and easily with sitting-posture. The rubber saddle, in left-right design with balanced force and good ventilation let riders can enjoy a more comfortable riding experience. Unlike standing-posture riding, E3 backpack e bike is controlled by intelligently manipulation by the accelerator, which is labor-saving and relaxing. Meanwhile, the EBS offers optimized initiating mode of vector controller and provides better brake power solution. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502688610791424



While riding pleasingly around for a while, I surprisingly found the stats reported on app that was connected to the Airwheel E3 electric folding bike . It was really convenient for me to be informed of all the necessary stats to supervise the running state of the electric scooter in order to monitor or better control it. Certainly, I took a close look at the stats out of curiosity, and happily found that I was able to find all the necessary stats including trip distance, total distance as well as real-time speed. With those real-time stat, it was so easy and carefree to realize horizontal alignment malfunction elimination and warning since I have enough time to react to all possible emergencies with the stats on app.



Miraculously, I was excited to find that E3 electric folding bike can be folded into the size of 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. Also, its high strength alloy arm-brace makes E3 is convenient to park. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg





With all the specialties he finds during his first riding, the rider feels lucky about his smart choice of E3 electric bicycle in backpack.



