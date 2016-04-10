Republicans In California as well as the Latino Vote Considered

Here's where Roque "Rocky" de la Fuente, stands on most important issues. The first Latino that runs for President of the United States talks on Immigration, Economy, and Creating Jobs.

(firmenpresse) -



Some say that the Mexican American or Latino American voters will win the Democrats the White House. I wonder if that is true. Very first, the Latino culture is among a long culture is dominated by males. Men who are in-charge of their households like strong guys, not weak ones - Trump could be regarded an Alpha Male in all regards. Hilary Clinton is actually a white lady, not a Latino woman. Not sure if her woman status qualifies her as anything particular, it may possibly even hurt her with that voting block somewhat.



Subsequent, most Latinos are Catholics and Hillary Clinton can be a "progressive" - nicely, essentially she is actually a European Socialist, but claims "progressive" title. Socialism is not really all that progressive, it really is mostly regressive, as we watch nations like Greece, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Venezuela come below extreme financial strife for their prior socialist policies.



Nevertheless, with the media telling every person that Hillary is going to acquire the Hispanic Vote hands down, a single has to wonder in the event the Republicans even possess a likelihood. The New York Instances had an interesting political hit piece on Republicans lately immediately after the California 2016 key; "Just How Undesirable an Election Evening Was It for California Republicans?" by Adam Nagourney and Jenifer Medina published on June eight, 2016. The post stated:



"The key Tuesday in California handed victories to Donald J. Trump on the Republican side and Hillary Clinton around the Democratic side. Nevertheless it was also a reminder of what bad shape the state's Republican Celebration is in. No Republican drew enough votes to qualify for the runoff for an open Usa Senate seat this fall; the contest will function only Democratic candidates."



The issue with Republicans and Latino Voters in CA is uncomplicated. The Democrats retain promising them stuff and the Latino Voters retain taking them up on it. Even when the Dems can't deliver, the promises sound good. This is really comparable to the political rhetoric in Mexico, and these former Mexican citizens, now American Citizens have noticed sufficient of that to understand they're being lied to. Republicans just refuse to lie towards the Latino Voters. Who loses, not the Republicans, truly the Latino Voters lose for the reason that they're being played - because the Dems try to get votes with funds that is not theirs.





Comments on this PressRelease