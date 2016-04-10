Fosjoas Intelligent Self-Balancing Electric Scooters Realize the Goal of Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction

Fosjoas intelligent self-balancing electric scooters are driven by high-efficiency lithium-ion battery.

(firmenpresse) - In recently years, the popularizing rate of private cars is increasing with each passing day. Although they bring great convenience to people, they also cause many social problems, such as congested traffic, traffic accidents, air pollution or tense energy sources and so on. The advent of Fosjoas intelligent self-balancing electric scooters perfectly avoids above problems. Finally, the goal of energy conservation and emission reduction has been achieved. How could Fosjoas self-balancing electric scooters make it? The following will explain that in details.



In order to satisfy the need of all people whatever gender, age and figure they are, Fosjoas offers many kinds of electric scooters, such as single-wheeled electric scooter, twin-wheeled electric scooter, two-wheeled electric scooter or motorized skateboard. Everyone can find an ideal scooter type from them. Different from gasoline-powered private cars, all of Fosjoas electric scooters are powered by imported high-quality lithium-ion battery. Ultimately, they are powered by clean electricity. Everyone knows that the electricity wont produce any exhaust into the air. In other words, Fosjoas electric scooters are emission-free and thus are eco-friendly. It is why many environmentalists highly praise Fosjoas electric scooters and encourage people to apply them to daily life.



When it comes to energy conservation, the battery capacity of Fosjoas electric scooters is ranging from 81.4Wh to 680Wh. They share the same advantage-low energy consumption. According to the practical test, the 81.4Wh battery just cost 1Kwh every 100km, while the 680Wh battery costs 2Kwh every 100km. That is unbelievable! Fosjoas electric scooters are not only energy-saving, but also economical. More importantly, Fosjoas electric scooters are much smaller than private car, public bus or even bicycle. Then, you can weave in high streets and back lanes freely. Traffic jam cant stop them moving forward. The living planet becomes much more harmonious because of Fosjoas electric scooters.





