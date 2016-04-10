Fosjoas V8 Twin Wheeled Electric Scooter Takes Me to See the Great Change of My Hometown

Fosjoas V8 twin-wheeled electric scooter owns small body but comfortable and smooth riding experience.

(firmenpresse) - Everyone needs a personal transport and mine is Fosjoas V8 twin-wheeled electric scooter. It is powered by lithium-ion battery. Meanwhile, it offers several battery capacities and I choose the biggest one-340Wh, which makes long-distance travel be possible. Recently, I am taking a 15-day vacation. I leave busy city and go back to my quiet hometown. I believe that hometown is a paradise for everyone. There has loved parents, acquainted labors, beautiful sceneries and unforgettable memories. I am so wise that I take Fosjoas V8 twin-wheeled electric scooter with me.



It is Fosjoas V8 twin-wheeled self-balancing scooter that takes me to see the great progress made by my hometown. My hometown is a warm but big town. All these years, I have never seen her by heart. Every vacation is a rush. This year is different because of Fosjoas V8 twin-wheeled self-balancing scooter. After supper, I will ride it and go out. My hometown is much greener than before. There are many bushy trees on two sides of road. The roads are much wider. The public transportation systems are much sophisticated, especially the subway and high-speed rail. Many skyscrapers are built. Both the living environment and life quality are improved greatly. I really love my hometown.



Usually, it takes me about one or two hours to visit my hometown. However, it wont make me fatigued at all, which mainly benefits from the magical work principle. Different from other tools, it is very easy to ride Fosjoas V8 electric scooter. When it is powered on, it will stand on itself. When I stand on and slightly lean forward, it will move forward automatically. The speed is totally under my control. I can stop or start anytime and anywhere. More importantly, the hometown journey is great enjoyment for me.



