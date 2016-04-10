PwC : FY16 global revenues rise to record US$35.9 billion as PwC looks to future

* Strategy for growth - driven by PwC purpose

* Total workforce reaches new record - over 223,000

* Supporting our clients with more than 15,800 people dedicated to technology

services

* Over $500 million invested in quality and service development

* 11 million hours of training undertaken by PwC people across the world

* Over 26,000 graduates joined PwC - more than 50% female

* PwC named strongest global business-to-business brand



LONDON, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PwC network reported total global

gross revenues of US$35.9 billion for the fiscal year ended on 30 June 2016. At

constant exchange rates (local currency), PwC's total global revenues rose by

over 7%.



"The strength of our brand, the opportunities we provide for our people, the

quality of our services and our focus on meeting the needs of our stakeholders

are at the heart of PwC and how we measure our success," commented Bob Moritz,

Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd. "Our revenue growth in

FY16 across all major markets and businesses is testament to our fundamental

purpose of building trust and solving problems."



"To secure future growth, we are investing heavily in technology to enhance the

quality and impact of our services and make the best use of the skills of our

people. The world is changing rapidly and we are planning for the services our

clients, capital markets and other stakeholders will need tomorrow, as well as

serving their needs today. Whether it's the tax and audit services of the

future, transformational consulting, blockchain or augmented reality, we are

implementing a strategy to meet the long-term needs of our stakeholders and the

career aspirations of our people.



"This is an era of unprecedented scrutiny and the public expects more from

business today. We are focused on how we can best serve not just the needs of



our core stakeholders but society at large. This is reflected in our purpose,

the culture we're building right across our network and in the stories we tell

in our annual review."



PwC's FY16 global annual review is an online digital experience that uses video,

graphics and stories to show who we are, what we do, what we think and how we're

doing (www.pwc.com/annualreview).



Revenues

More revenue growth is coming from developing markets - particularly Asia where

revenues grew by 10%, with strong performances in India and China.



In North America and the Caribbean revenues grew by 8% boosted by a strong

performance from the US, our largest market in the world. While in South and

Central America, revenues were up 9%.



In Western Europe growth was steady, up 6%. Central and Eastern Europe posted

robust revenue growth of 10%.



Serving the needs of the capital markets is the core of our assurance business

and our brand. Demand for our network's audit and assurance businesses remains

strong despite fierce competition and price pressure across the world. In FY16,

PwC's $US15.3 billion assurance business grew by 6%. Broader assurance services

such as IT, risk and data assurance are all areas where PwC is driving

innovation and increasing investment.



Advisory growth of 8% to $US11.5 billion, was driven by an increased demand from

clients for our network's strategy through execution services and by excellent

growth across a broad range of consulting, forensics and deals-related work. In

particular, cyber security, digital and data & analytics services benefitted

from our significant recent investments.



The strong market for deals positively impacted our network's tax operations,

with revenues increasing by 7% to US$9.1 billion. In addition there was

continuing strong demand for compliance, corporate consulting and business

structuring work globally.



Quality continues to be the driving force of all PwC's operations around the

world. In FY16 alone US$500 million was invested to further enhance the quality

and delivery of our services as we continue to focus rigorously on meeting the

needs of our stakeholders.



People

The PwC network welcomed a record level of new joiners to the network, adding

58,081 people in FY16, including 26,780 graduates. Overall PwC's global

headcount grew by over 7% to more than 223,000 people. The largest increases in

workforce were in the strongly-growing markets of Asia and Central and Eastern

Europe. In addition 83% of people say they are proud to work at PwC.



In FY16 just over half of new graduate recruits were female. In addition, 665

partners were admitted across the PwC network with, for the third year in a row,

female partner promotions increasing, now reaching 27% of total new partners.



"We have an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. With the increase

in female partners admitted this year and the highest ratio of female leaders in

our history on our global leadership team, we are making progress; but there is

much more to do. We strongly believe that diversity of experience and culture

improves the quality of work we deliver to clients," concluded Bob Moritz.



Communities

In FY16, PwC firms and people donated US$63 million to community activities and

more than 820,000 working hours in professional services and skilled volunteer

activities.( 1)



(1 )These figures relate only to the 21 leading firms in the PwC network



About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems.

We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 223,000 people who are

committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find

out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.



PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of

which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further

details.

© 2016 PwC. All rights reserved







Contact:

Mike Davies, Global Communications

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7804 2378

e-mail: mike.davies(at)uk.pwc.com



More details: www.pwc.com/annualreview

Follow/retweet: (at)pwc_press







