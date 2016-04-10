Juniper Research recognizes Gemalto as an established leader in fast-growing IoT market

Amsterdam, Oct. 4, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has been recognized by Juniper Research, the respected

industry analyst, as a key player in the global M2M sector. This leadership

position is based on Gemalto's advanced capabilities and product offering for

the industrial and consumer IoT markets, where Juniper predicts strong growth

for eSIMs and remote subscription management platforms. Rising demand offers

OEMs a major opportunity to take advantage of the eSIM's space-saving design and

support for seamless connectivity, and mobile network operators an additional

source of revenue, using their experience of remote management of traditional

SIMs as well as the MIM(TM )Machine-Identification-Module that is developing as

the preferred solution for enabling secure cellular M2M connections.



In contrast to a traditional SIM, an eSIM is built into a device at the

manufacturing stage, ready for immediate connection when it is deployed or

activated. Gemalto already offers a range of eSIMs that are fully compliant with

the latest GSMA specifications, and a Remote Subscription Management solution

that delivers automatic, on-demand connectivity for devices.



To date the use of traditional SIMs has been dominant in the M2M and consumer

electronic domains. However, Juniper predicts that the adoption and promotion of

the new GSMA eSIM standard will stimulate strong growth in both sectors. As a

result, there will be significant commercial opportunities for mobile network

operators to offer new connectivity services across a wide array of vertical

markets. This trend will impact M2M devices as well as smartphones, tablets and

wearables.



"In the report, we wish to highlight Gemalto's advanced eSIM offer and remote

provisioning capability," said Sam Barker, Research Analyst at Juniper Research.



"Gemalto's end-to-end IoT security is also recognized as addressing widespread

concerns over the vulnerability of the IoT to hacking attacks."



"Around the world, Gemalto is already working with mobile operators, OEMs and

service providers to capitalize on the opportunities brought by mobile

connectivity, which the GSMA values at an estimated $3 trillion," said Benoit

Jouffrey, Vice President for On-Demand Connectivity at Gemalto. "Gemalto offers

mobile operators and OEMs the ability to launch IoT devices and applications

that are instantly connected, reliable over an extended working life, and

protected by proven data encryption and authentication techniques."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



