Juniper Research recognizes Gemalto as an established leader in fast-growing IoT market

Amsterdam, Oct. 4, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, has been recognized by Juniper Research, the respected
industry analyst, as a key player in the global M2M sector. This leadership
position is based on Gemalto's advanced capabilities and product offering for
the industrial and consumer IoT markets, where Juniper predicts strong growth
for eSIMs and remote subscription management platforms. Rising demand offers
OEMs a major opportunity to take advantage of the eSIM's space-saving design and
support for seamless connectivity, and mobile network operators an additional
source of revenue, using their experience of remote management of traditional
SIMs as well as the MIM(TM )Machine-Identification-Module that is developing as
the preferred solution for enabling secure cellular M2M connections.
In contrast to a traditional SIM, an eSIM is built into a device at the
manufacturing stage, ready for immediate connection when it is deployed or
activated. Gemalto already offers a range of eSIMs that are fully compliant with
the latest GSMA specifications, and a Remote Subscription Management solution
that delivers automatic, on-demand connectivity for devices.
To date the use of traditional SIMs has been dominant in the M2M and consumer
electronic domains. However, Juniper predicts that the adoption and promotion of
the new GSMA eSIM standard will stimulate strong growth in both sectors. As a
result, there will be significant commercial opportunities for mobile network
operators to offer new connectivity services across a wide array of vertical
markets. This trend will impact M2M devices as well as smartphones, tablets and
wearables.
"In the report, we wish to highlight Gemalto's advanced eSIM offer and remote
provisioning capability," said Sam Barker, Research Analyst at Juniper Research.
"Gemalto's end-to-end IoT security is also recognized as addressing widespread
concerns over the vulnerability of the IoT to hacking attacks."
"Around the world, Gemalto is already working with mobile operators, OEMs and
service providers to capitalize on the opportunities brought by mobile
connectivity, which the GSMA values at an estimated $3 trillion," said Benoit
Jouffrey, Vice President for On-Demand Connectivity at Gemalto. "Gemalto offers
mobile operators and OEMs the ability to launch IoT devices and applications
that are instantly connected, reliable over an extended working life, and
protected by proven data encryption and authentication techniques."
