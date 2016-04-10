Curetis to Present at Several Investor and Scientific Conferences in the Fourth Quarter 2016

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, October 4, 2016 --

Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a

developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced its

participation in several major industry conferences in the fourth quarter of

2016. The respective presentations will be made available on the company's

website.



October:



Large & MidCap Event, October 5-6, 2016 - Paris, France: one-on-one meetings.



BIO Investor Forum, October 18-19, 2016 - San Francisco, CA, USA: company

presentation and one-on-one meetings.



DKOU 2016 (German Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology), October

25-28, 2016 - Berlin, Germany: scientific meeting. Exhibition booth Hall 2.2-71.

Joint symposium with Heraeus Medical, October 27, 2016, at 1:00 pm, room Berlin

2.





November:



SOFCOT 2016 (Congress of the French Society of Orthopedic Surgery &

Traumatology), November 8-11, 2016 - Paris, France: scientific meeting.

Exhibition booth no. 5952.



AMP 2016 (Association for Molecular Pathology), November 11-12, 2016 -

Charlotte, NC, USA: scientific meeting. Exhibition booth no. T13C.



Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference, November 16-17, 2016 - London,

United Kingdom: one-on-one meetings.



Biotech and Money Inv?$tival Showcase, November 18, 2016 - London, United

Kingdom: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.







###





About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the



development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. The company

is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis has signed

collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and Cempra Inc. as well as several

international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the

Middle East and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.



Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.





Contact details



Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012







