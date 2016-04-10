Curetis to Present at Several Investor and Scientific Conferences in the Fourth Quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, October 4, 2016 --
Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a
developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced its
participation in several major industry conferences in the fourth quarter of
2016. The respective presentations will be made available on the company's
website.
October:
Large & MidCap Event, October 5-6, 2016 - Paris, France: one-on-one meetings.
BIO Investor Forum, October 18-19, 2016 - San Francisco, CA, USA: company
presentation and one-on-one meetings.
DKOU 2016 (German Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology), October
25-28, 2016 - Berlin, Germany: scientific meeting. Exhibition booth Hall 2.2-71.
Joint symposium with Heraeus Medical, October 27, 2016, at 1:00 pm, room Berlin
2.
November:
SOFCOT 2016 (Congress of the French Society of Orthopedic Surgery &
Traumatology), November 8-11, 2016 - Paris, France: scientific meeting.
Exhibition booth no. 5952.
AMP 2016 (Association for Molecular Pathology), November 11-12, 2016 -
Charlotte, NC, USA: scientific meeting. Exhibition booth no. T13C.
Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference, November 16-17, 2016 - London,
United Kingdom: one-on-one meetings.
Biotech and Money Inv?$tival Showcase, November 18, 2016 - London, United
Kingdom: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.
###
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the
development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products
for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis
enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection
in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with
other techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and
Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. The company
is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis has signed
collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and Cempra Inc. as well as several
international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the
Middle East and Asia.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities
and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any
investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.
However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the
correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does
not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information
contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future
events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified
by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",
"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",
and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its
strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info((at))akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth(at)theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
