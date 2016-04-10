Santhera announces appointment of Kristina Timdahl as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development as of January 2017

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG /

Santhera announces appointment of Kristina Timdahl as Chief Medical Officer and

Head of Development as of January 2017

Liestal, Switzerland, October 4, 2016 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)

announces the appointment of Kristina Timdahl, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and

Head of Development and Member of the Executive Management with effect from

January 1, 2017. Kristina Timdahl will replace Nick Coppard, PhD, who will

retire in January 2017. As Head Development for over eight years, Nick Coppard

was instrumental in the successful development of Santhera's lead drug Raxone in

multiple indications.



Kristina Timdahl studied chemistry and biochemistry and graduated as a medical

doctor from the Karolinska Institute, Sweden. She joins Santhera as a

biopharmaceutical executive with 18 years experience in drug development across

multiple therapeutic areas, including orphan diseases. Kristina Timdahl has

worked in clinical development roles at Wyeth, AstraZeneca and Biovitrum and

currently serves as VP and Head of Clinical Development at Sobi, where she is

leading the clinical development of all programs from first in man through

commercialization to full life cycle management.



"We are very grateful for the outstanding contribution Nick has made as Head

Development at Santhera. Under his leadership we gained marketing approval for

Raxone for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy and completed

the first ever successful phase III trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, just

to name a few highlights," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera

Pharmaceuticals. "Anticipating Nick's retirement plans, I am very pleased that



Kristina, with her strong track record in developing orphan drugs will be

joining us to take over leadership of our ongoing and future development

programs. In this important role, Kristina will join our Executive Management

Team as of January 2017."



Announcing his decision to retire Nick Coppard commented: "I am very proud of my

contribution as Head of Development to the success of Santhera and I believe I

leave a development team and company extremely well equipped to deal with the

challenges ahead. I will work to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities

to Kristina whom I expect will be very effective in the new role of CMO at

Santhera. I am confident Santhera will go on to establish a global presence as

the first company to have developed a treatment for mitochondrial diseases."





About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical

products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.

Santhera's lead product Raxone (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union,

Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON). Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application

(MAA) in the European Union for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second

indication for Raxone. In collaboration with the US National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a

third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil

for the treatment of congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high

unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website

www.santhera.com.



Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information, contact:

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial

Officer Officer

Phone +41 61 906 89 64 Phone +41 61 906 89 65

thomas.meier(at)santhera.com christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com





Daniel Piller, Head Communications

Phone +41 61 906 89 26

daniel.piller(at)santhera.com





US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications

Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866

hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the

Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties

and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place

undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any

contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.



More information:

http://www.santhera.com



