Liestal, Switzerland, October 4, 2016 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)
announces the appointment of Kristina Timdahl, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and
Head of Development and Member of the Executive Management with effect from
January 1, 2017. Kristina Timdahl will replace Nick Coppard, PhD, who will
retire in January 2017. As Head Development for over eight years, Nick Coppard
was instrumental in the successful development of Santhera's lead drug Raxone in
multiple indications.
Kristina Timdahl studied chemistry and biochemistry and graduated as a medical
doctor from the Karolinska Institute, Sweden. She joins Santhera as a
biopharmaceutical executive with 18 years experience in drug development across
multiple therapeutic areas, including orphan diseases. Kristina Timdahl has
worked in clinical development roles at Wyeth, AstraZeneca and Biovitrum and
currently serves as VP and Head of Clinical Development at Sobi, where she is
leading the clinical development of all programs from first in man through
commercialization to full life cycle management.
"We are very grateful for the outstanding contribution Nick has made as Head
Development at Santhera. Under his leadership we gained marketing approval for
Raxone for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy and completed
the first ever successful phase III trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, just
to name a few highlights," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera
Pharmaceuticals. "Anticipating Nick's retirement plans, I am very pleased that
Kristina, with her strong track record in developing orphan drugs will be
joining us to take over leadership of our ongoing and future development
programs. In this important role, Kristina will join our Executive Management
Team as of January 2017."
Announcing his decision to retire Nick Coppard commented: "I am very proud of my
contribution as Head of Development to the success of Santhera and I believe I
leave a development team and company extremely well equipped to deal with the
challenges ahead. I will work to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities
to Kristina whom I expect will be very effective in the new role of CMO at
Santhera. I am confident Santhera will go on to establish a global presence as
the first company to have developed a treatment for mitochondrial diseases."
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical
products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.
Santhera's lead product Raxone (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union,
Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy (LHON). Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application
(MAA) in the European Union for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second
indication for Raxone. In collaboration with the US National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a
third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil
for the treatment of congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high
unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information, contact:
Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial
Officer Officer
Phone +41 61 906 89 64 Phone +41 61 906 89 65
thomas.meier(at)santhera.com christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com
Daniel Piller, Head Communications
Phone +41 61 906 89 26
daniel.piller(at)santhera.com
US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications
Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866
hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the
Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties
and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those
expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place
undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any
contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
News Release CMO:
http://hugin.info/137261/R/2046432/764762.pdf
