Arcadis acquires Australian consultancy business Environmental Strategies

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Amsterdam, 4 October 2016 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design

& Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced the acquisition

of Australian environmental remediation business, Environmental Strategies. This

company with 5 offices across Australia and turnover of AUD $ 9 million is an

Australian leader in environmental consulting. The company specializes in

environmental investigations, contaminated land remediation, environmental

management and environmental auditing.



Stephanie Hottenhuis, Executive Board Member Arcadis: "This is an important

acquisition for Arcadis to build our environmental capabilities in Australia.

Globally, we are a leader in environmental remediation work but, until now, have

lacked some of the deep expertise required in Australia. Environmental

Strategies will provide Arcadis with the local capacity and capability to

deliver significant remediation projects and meet our commitment to sustainable

and exceptional outcomes for our local and multi-national clients."



The environmental remediation market in Australia has grown rapidly due to the

regeneration of areas of contaminated land and water, which is one of the

biggest issues facing Australian urban and infrastructure development. Much of

the land earmarked for redevelopment over the next decade was previously heavy

industry and is often contaminated with hazardous chemicals. Arcadis has

developed a range of test methodologies and remedial technologies that can be of

significant benefit to identifying and safely and cost effectively restoring

these areas for future productive use. .



The acquisition forms part of Arcadis' Australian growth plan that was

established when the company consolidated its business activities in Australia

in 2014. Environmental Strategies will support Arcadis' growth in the

environmental consulting sector and immediately joins Arcadis across Australia,



with all staff, senior leadership, and project opportunities retained.



----------





For further information please contact:



Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens(at)arcadis.com



Arcadis Group Communications

Jeremy Cohen

Mobile: +31 6 21639411

E-mail: jeremy.cohen(at)arcadis.com







About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built

assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design,

consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership

with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the

lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over

70 countries that generate ?3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with

knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities

around the world. www.arcadis.com







This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside

information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse

Regulation. Statements included in this press release that are not historical

facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans

and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or

assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward looking statements. These

statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the

results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are

typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should,"

"expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe,"

"continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other

comparable terminology. The forward looking statements are based upon our

current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve

numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve

judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and

market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or

impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward looking

statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and

performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking

statements.











Arcadis acquires Australian consultancy business Environmental:

http://hugin.info/132839/R/2046428/764759.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Arcadis N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.arcadis.com



PressRelease by

Arcadis N.V.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 498510

Character count: 5597

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Arcadis N.V.

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease