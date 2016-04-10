Arcadis acquires Australian consultancy business Environmental Strategies

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, 4 October 2016 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design
& Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced the acquisition
of Australian environmental remediation business, Environmental Strategies. This
company with 5 offices across Australia and turnover of AUD $ 9 million is an
Australian leader in environmental consulting. The company specializes in
environmental investigations, contaminated land remediation, environmental
management and environmental auditing.
Stephanie Hottenhuis, Executive Board Member Arcadis: "This is an important
acquisition for Arcadis to build our environmental capabilities in Australia.
Globally, we are a leader in environmental remediation work but, until now, have
lacked some of the deep expertise required in Australia. Environmental
Strategies will provide Arcadis with the local capacity and capability to
deliver significant remediation projects and meet our commitment to sustainable
and exceptional outcomes for our local and multi-national clients."
The environmental remediation market in Australia has grown rapidly due to the
regeneration of areas of contaminated land and water, which is one of the
biggest issues facing Australian urban and infrastructure development. Much of
the land earmarked for redevelopment over the next decade was previously heavy
industry and is often contaminated with hazardous chemicals. Arcadis has
developed a range of test methodologies and remedial technologies that can be of
significant benefit to identifying and safely and cost effectively restoring
these areas for future productive use. .
The acquisition forms part of Arcadis' Australian growth plan that was
established when the company consolidated its business activities in Australia
in 2014. Environmental Strategies will support Arcadis' growth in the
environmental consulting sector and immediately joins Arcadis across Australia,
with all staff, senior leadership, and project opportunities retained.
----------
For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Telephone: +31 20 2011083
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens(at)arcadis.com
Arcadis Group Communications
Jeremy Cohen
Mobile: +31 6 21639411
E-mail: jeremy.cohen(at)arcadis.com
About Arcadis
Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built
assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design,
consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership
with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the
lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over
70 countries that generate ?3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with
knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities
around the world. www.arcadis.com
This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside
information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse
Regulation. Statements included in this press release that are not historical
facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans
and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or
assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward looking statements. These
statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the
results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or
implied in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are
typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should,"
"expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe,"
"continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other
comparable terminology. The forward looking statements are based upon our
current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve
numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve
judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and
market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or
impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward looking
statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and
performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking
statements.
Arcadis acquires Australian consultancy business Environmental:
http://hugin.info/132839/R/2046428/764759.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Arcadis N.V. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.arcadis.com
Date: 10/04/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 498510
Character count: 5597
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Arcadis N.V.
Stadt: Amsterdam
Number of hits: 54
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.746
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|217
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.