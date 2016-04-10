BONDUELLE - 2015-2016 Annual Results: Strong results in line with the objectives set

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,000,000 Euros

Head Offices: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France



Business registration number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Registrar of Businesses)





2015-2016 Annual Results





Strong results in line with the objectives set

for the Bonduelle Group for FY 2015-2016







On the 30(th) of September 2016, the Supervisory Board, under the chairmanship

of Martin Ducroquet, reviewed the statutory and consolidated financial

statements for FY 2015 - 2016 as presented by the General Management and

certified by the company's statutory Auditors.





+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| Consolidated Accounts | 2015-2016 | 2014-2015 | Variations |

| (in ? millions) | | | |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| Turnover | 1,967.7 | 1,981.8 | -0.7% |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| Current Operating Result | 103.5 | 111.5 | -7.2% |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| Net Result | 53.7 | 69.2 | -22.5% |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| Net Financial Debt | 440.6 | 512.4 | -? 71.8 M |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| Leverage ratio((1)) | 2.47 | 2.73 | -26 bp |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+

| ROCCE((2)) | 10.3 % | 10.7 % | -40 bp |

+--------------------------+-----------+-----------+------------+





In an ever-chaotic climate - shaped by the lack of any upturn in consumption and

price war in Europe, economic crisis in Russia and Brazil, high currency

fluctuations - the Bonduelle Group reported another FY of growth on a like for

like basis((3)). In this ever-demanding environment accentuated by the strong

basis of comparisons from 2014-2015, the group's current operating profitability

at constant rates remains virtually unchanged. These performances, higher than

the announced objectives at the beginning of the FY, underline the resilience

and efficiency of the group's strategy in terms of diversification both in terms

of technology (canned, frozen, fresh processed) and in terms of geography (2/3

Europe, 1/3 non-Europe), by brands (national and distributors' private labels)

or even by distribution channel (retail, food service, industrial sales).







Global Turnover



New FY growth on a like for like basis((3))



Activity by Geographic Region

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Total consolidated| 12 months | 12 months | Reported | Like for like |

| turnover | 2015-2016 | 2014-2015 | figures | basis((3)) |

| (in ? million) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Europe Zone | 1,274.9 | 1,281.3 | -0.5% | -0.4% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Non-Europe Zone | 692.8 | 700.6 | -1.1% | 8.2% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Total | 1,967.7 | 1,981.8 | -0.7% | 2.4% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+



Activity by Operating Segments

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Total consolidated| 12 months | 12 months | Reported | Like for like |

| turnover | 2015-2016 | 2014-2015 | figures | basis((3)) |

| (in ? million) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Canned | 959.3 | 1,023.6 | -6.3% | -1.8% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Frozen | 596.9 | 561.9 | 6.2% | 9.-% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Fresh processed | 411.5 | 396.3 | 3.8% | 3.8% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+

|Total | 1,967.7 | 1,981.8 | -0.7% | 2.4% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+---------------+



Over FY 2015-2016 (1(st) of July 2015 - 30(th) of June 2016), the group's

turnover reached 1,967.7 million of Euro, an increase of 2.4% at constant

exchange rates. The growth is therefore greater than the objective initially

announced of a 2.-% increase in turnover on a like for like basis((3)). After

taking into account the negative impact of foreign exchange rates - mainly the

Russian rubble - the turnover was down to 0.7% on reported figures over 12

months.





Europe Zone



The Europe zone, representing 65 % of the total turnover, recorded a virtual

stability on a like for like basis((3)) for the entire FY (-0.4%). Remarkable

results were recorded for the retail sales of branded products (Bonduelle and

Cassegrain) in canned, frozen, fresh processed and in food service with the

return of growth in both volume and value for the frozen operating segment,

giving rise to market share gains. The sales growth of branded products was

offset by the lower sales volumes and price declines observed in the canned

operating segment for private labels, segment where, given the current market

conditions, the group has decided to restrict its activities.





Non-Europe Zone



The Non-Europe zone (35% of the total turnover) confirmed over this FY its

growth area status with an annual increase of 8.2% on a like for like

basis((3)). Given the adverse exchange rates impacts, the zone recorded a

decline of 1.1% based on reported figures.

In Russia, despite declining markets, the group reported, over this FY, a

positive turnover growth thanks to an appropriate pricing and promotional

policy, whilst still keeping its products accessibility and market shares.

In Northern America, the group continued to consolidate its positions both in

Canada and USA, notably fuelled in Canada and for the sales to the US coming

from Canadian plants by the competitiveness of the American/Canadian dollar

parity.

In Brazil, the group successfully repositioned the Bonduelle branded canned

range as a locally produced premium range moving from volume growth to a more

differentiated and added value offer.







Current Operating Profitability



Maintained profitability in an ever-demanding environment



+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| (in ? millions) | 2015-2016 | 2014-2015 | Variation at | Variation at |

| | Reported | Reported | current | constant |

| | figures | figures |exchange rates|exchange rates|

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Turnover | 1,967.7 | 1,981.8 | -0.7% | +2.4% |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Current Operating | 103.5 | 111.5 | -7.2% | -1.8% |

|Profitability | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Current Operating | 5.3% | 5.6% | -30 bp | -20 bp |

|Margin | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+



For FY 2015-2016 the Bonduelle Group's current operating profitability was down

based on reported figures, once again affected by unfavourable exchange rates

(mainly the Russian rubble), to stand at 103.5 million of Euro. At constant

exchange rates, the current operating margin reported virtual stability.

This performance is the result of:

* a slight downturn of the current operating margin (3.8% against 4.2% last

FY) in Europe due to a pretty high basis of comparison (good harvest for

summer 2014), underactivity costs and a price decline in the canned

operating segment for private labels, masking the confirmed improvement of

the business profitability for the fresh ready-to-use and processed mushroom

segments.

* A remarkable resilience of the current operating margin (8.-% against 8.3%

last FY) in the non-Europe zone, despite the impact of inflation on some

cost components coupled with limited price increases aimed at preserving

market shares in Eastern Europe and the additional costs incurred until

early 2016 by fire at the Tecumseh plant (Canada) that took place in 2014.



The Bonduelle Group continued to invest in its brands, the marketing-media

budget increasing by 8.5% at constant rates.





Net Result



Net result decrease impacted by exceptional items



The net expense of non-recurring items stands at 7.6 million of Euro and

essentially includes the restructuring costs of the industrial facilities in the

Nord-Picardie area (France) coupled with the proceeds from the sale of the plant

buildings of Benimodo (Spain) following the transfer of shareholding in UCR.

The net financial debt amounts to 21.4 million of Euro against 19.3 million of

Euro last financial year. Regarding borrowing costs, the group benefited from

the lower rates and the ongoing deleveraging of the group. This result also

comprises a net foreign exchange gain and the loss recorded from the disposal of

ownership interest in the UCR joint venture.

The result of the companies consolidated by equity method close to balance and

with an income tax expense at 20.5 million of Euro, the net result for this FY

stands at 53.7 million of Euro, i.e. 2.7% of the turnover.





Financial situation



A solid financial situation



A strong cash flow generation linked to a good control over investments and

working capital have, once again, enabled the group to improve its financial

ratios, and conversely, to record a return on capital employed (ROCCE((2))) at

10.3% before tax.

Considering the group's operational profitability evolution and 2016-2017

outlooks, the General Management will request at the Shareholders' Meeting on

the 1(st) of December 2016, a dividend distribution of ? 0.43 per share, stable

when compared to last FY.



+-------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+

| |30(th) of June|30(th) of June|30(th) of June| 30(th) of |

| | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | June 2016 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+

|Net debt (in | 591.9 | 524.6 | 512.4 | 440.6 |

|millions of Euro) | | | | |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+

|Gearing((4)) | 1.15 | 1.04 | 0.98 | 0.78 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+

|Leverage ratio((1))| 3.27 | 2.95 | 2.73 | 2.47 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+





Highlights



Bonduelle SCA has changed its Supervisory Board



Martin Ducroquet was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle

SCA at the close of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting on the 3(rd) of

December 2015. He succeeds to Isabelle Danjou whose term of office has been

renewed. Marie-Ange Verdickt joined the Board and replaces Daniel Bracquart. The

Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA consists of 4 women and 4 men, reflecting a

perfect gender parity.

Martin Ducroquet, graduated from ESCP Europe Business School (1997), worked for

Siparex Private Equity for about 10 years notably as Investment Director. He is

the founder and director of Tactus, a high tech company specialised in sales of

goods and services, notably in the digitized and connected kitchen sector.

Marie-Ange Verdikt, graduated from Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Bordeaux

(1984) and a member of SFAF (French Society of Financial Analysts), started her

career as an auditor for Deloitte and a management controller for Wang. She

joined Euronext as a financial analyst and was then in charge of the financial

analysis office. From 1998 to 2012, she worked for Financière de l'Echiquier as

equity fund manager, specialised in French and European mid-caps.





Pierre et Benoit Bonduelle SAS Holding to exercise BSAAR



Pierre et Benoit Bonduelle SAS, holding 170,962 warrants as of the 22(nd) of

December 2015, representing 82.65% of the remaining redeemable equity warrants

in circulation, exercised them on the 23(rd) of December 2015, at the unit price

of ? 20 per share, reinvesting the net proceeds of the sale of the block of

warrants on the 27(th) of March 2015, as mentioned in the press release of the

21st of April 2015. This exercise has led to the delivery of 683,848 existing

treasury shares allocated to the cover of the redeemable equity warrants.

The combined holding of Pierre et Benoit Bonduelle SAS and the Concert resulting

in a situation requiring a mandatory public takeover bid, a request for a waiver

to the obligation to file a mandatory public takeover bid has been made to the

AMF before the exercise of the warrants. This request for waiver was accepted on

the 22(nd) of December 2015.

Following this exercise, Pierre et Benoît Bonduelle SAS, Bonduelle SCA main

shareholder and General Partner, held directly and indirectly 29.80% of the

capital and 38% of the voting rights. The family's shareholders acting in

concert hold 48.01% of the capital and 59.22% of the voting rights.





Divestiture of the interest in UCR



The Ardo and Bonduelle groups, leaders in processing frozen vegetables in

Europe, finalized on the 15(th) of April 2016, the plan in which the Bonduelle

Group is to sell to Ardo its equity stake (50%) held in the Ultracongelados de

la Ribera (UCR) joint venture co-owned with Ardo, as announced on the 3(rd) of

February 2016.

Ardo retroactively acquired all Bonduelle shareholding on the 1(st) of January

2016 along with the real estate assets of the site located in Valence, up to

then property of Bonduelle. The sales of the interest, previously accounted by

equity method in the financial statements of the group, will result in a pre-tax

net charge of 2 million of Euro on the 30(th) of June 2016. This transaction

will, however, have no impact on the group's financial net debt.





Shutdown of the plant based in Russy Bémont (Nord-Picardie, France)



The plan for restructuring the canned industrial facilities in the North of

France as announced at the company's central works council, on the 25(th) of

January 2016, led to the shutdown, in Russy Bémont, of the production activities

in June 2016 and of the logistical activities end of September 2016.

Redeployment offers within the group have been proposed to the 62 employees

affected. A non-recurring charge of 9.4 million of Euro was recorded in the

financial statements on the 30(th) of June 2016 to cover the costs of the job-

saving plan and the depreciation of the installations and equipment concerned.





Changes in the group's organisation



To take into account the size of the commercial and agro-industrial activities

in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, the maturity and weight of this area, on the

1(st) of July 2016 all those activities were brought together to create a

dedicated business unit: Bonduelle EurAsia Markets (BEAM), directly represented

on the Group's Executive Committee.

In addition, a "Prospective et Développement" unit has been created. The unit's

mission is to go beyond the group's existing temporal and geographical horizons.

It brings together long term R&D activities, numerical technologies,

international sourcing and manages the group's geographical expansion, outside

the existing business units. It also aims at creating and building relationships

with innovative companies sharing the group's strategic ambition of to be "the

world reference in "well-living" through vegetable products".





Outlooks



Despite no significant evolution of the economic conditions, the group was

aiming at a growth of sales and current operating profitability at constant

exchange rates of +2% to +3%. Taking into account the 2016 very difficult

harvesting conditions in France, Russia, United States and Brazil, with an

estimated financial impact of 7 to 8 million of Euro, the group sets its current

operating profitability objective at 98 to 99 million of Euro and its operating

profit stable at 96 to 97 million of Euro, both at constant exchange rates, for

FY 2016-2017. The Bonduelle Group supported by its financial structure and its

business resilience will continue to look for new external growth opportunities

both in current areas and business segments as well as in new ones that are in

line with the group's ambition of being "the world reference in "well-living"

through vegetable products".





((1)) Net financial liability / Recurring EBITDA

((2)) Current operating profitability / Capital employed

((3)) At constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates

((4)) Net financial debt / Equity







Next financial events:



- 2016-2017 1(st) Quarter Turnover: 2(nd) of November

2016 (after stock exchange trading session)

- Annual General Meeting: 1(st) of December 2016

- 2016-2017 1(st) Half Year Turnover: 1(st) of

February 2017 (after stock exchange trading session)

- 2016-2017 1(st) Half Year Results: 2(nd) of March 2017

(prior to stock exchange trading session)





Find the complete annual results and the financial notices calendar on

www.bonduelle.com





About Bonduelle



Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the

world reference in "well-living" through vegetable products. Prioritising

innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and

geographical presence. Its vegetable, grown over 128.000 hectares all over the

world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various

distribution channels and technologies. Expert in agro-industry with 54

industrial sites or own agricultural production, Bonduelle produces quality

products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext compartment B - Indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC

ALL TRADABLE - CAC ALL SHARES

Code ISIN : FR0000063935 - Code Reuters : BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg : BON FP





Bonduelle - 2015-2016 Annual Results:

http://hugin.info/143377/R/2046172/764578.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: BONDUELLE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bonduelle.com



PressRelease by

BONDUELLE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 498511

Character count: 22093

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BONDUELLE

Stadt: Villeneuve





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease