* Acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners LLP ("Cantab") closed on 3 October

2016 following regulatory approval



* Cantab forms the cornerstone of newly created GAM Systematic platform



* First product development milestone will be achieved with the launch of two

new UCITS strategies under the GAM Systematic name



GAM has completed the acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners LLP ("Cantab"),

which was first announced on 29 June 2016. Cantab, an industry-leading, multi-

strategy systematic manager based in Cambridge, UK, manages USD 4.1 billion in

assets for institutional clients worldwide (as at 1 October 2016).



The acquisition is expected to be accretive to GAM's underlying earnings per

share in the first full year of ownership. It will expand and diversify GAM's

active investment capabilities into systematic investing - a segment with

growing investor demand, where returns show low correlation to traditional asset

classes.



Systematic strategies use complex computer algorithms to make investment

decisions and manage risk based on a wide range of information including

technical and trading analytics, as well as fundamental and macroeconomic data.



Cantab, founded in 2006 by Dr Ewan Kirk, employs 55 people, all of whom will

continue to work out of Cambridge post the transaction close. The firm's

investment philosophy and processes will remain intact and be driven by Cantab's

investment team. Cantab is renowned for its rigorous scientific research and



multi-strategy approach to systematic investment. The firm's state-of-the-art

infrastructure and proprietary technology allow Cantab to run a suite of models

across more than 150 macro markets and a universe of over 2,500 equities. The

strength of the firm's systems and data analytics is bolstered by best-of-breed

trading and execution systems.



Successful development of two new GAM Systematic strategies



Cantab's technology and its team of over 30 scientists, led by Dr Ewan Kirk,

form the cornerstone of GAM Systematic. This new investment platform is co-

headed by Adam Glinsman, CEO of Cantab, and Anthony Lawler, Head of Portfolio

Management at GAM's Alternative Investments Solutions (AIS) group.



GAM Systematic is dedicated to developing and running quantitative products and

solutions across liquid alternatives and long-only strategies, in multiple asset

classes from futures and forwards, to equities, debt and credit.



Two new UCITS funds are to be launched and will be based on Cantab's proven

methodology and tested investment strategies. Subject to regulatory approval,

these new funds will offer daily liquidity and be available under the GAM

Systematic name. Both funds will be designed to deliver attractive risk-adjusted

returns as well as offering diversification to equity and bond investments over

the cycle. The new funds will also be structured to be cost-effective.



The systematic global equity market neutral strategy will contain Cantab's

established equity-focused models, which have delivered a successful return

track record as part of Cantab's flagship Quantitative Fund launched in 2007. It

will invest in liquid equities globally using Cantab's proprietary research and

trading systems, without taking equity market beta. Over a three-year cycle, the

strategy will aim to deliver attractive returns with annual volatility of 6-8%.



The systematic diversified macro strategy will be a multi-strategy, multi-asset

product based on Cantab's established Core Macro fund, which launched in 2013.

It will seek to generate returns uncorrelated to traditional asset classes by

identifying persistent and recurring sources of return across over 100 markets

in currencies, fixed income, equity indices and commodities. Over the cycle, it

is expected to deliver attractive returns with negligible correlation to

traditional markets and annualised volatility of 10-12%.



In addition to the existing Cantab fund range, the GAM Systematic platform will

also include GAM's existing Alternative Risk Premia strategy, managed by Dr Lars

Jaeger, one of the pioneers in the field of alternative beta.



GAM Systematic will serve as the Group's innovation hub for the development of

new technologies and approaches in systematic strategies. The GAM Systematic

range will, over time, encompass products that apply systematic investing to

alternative as well as long-only investment strategies.



Further details on GAM Systematic can be found on: www.gam.com/en/systematic



About GAM



GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The

company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions,

financial intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius

Baer Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling

services, which include management company and other support services to third-

party asset managers. GAM employs over 1,000 people in 11 countries with

investment centres in London, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The

investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.



Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a

component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group

has assets under management of CHF 113.5 billion (USD 116.5 billion) as at 30

June 2016.



About Cantab Capital Partners



Cantab Capital Partners LLP is a multi-billion dollar asset manager based in

Cambridge, UK. The firm employs a rigorous, systematic, multi-strategy, multi-

asset approach, often referred to as systematic macro. Cantab manages assets for

some of the most sophisticated institutional investors worldwide including large

pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Cantab was founded in 2006 by Dr Ewan Kirk. Cantab manages two programmes, the

CCP Quantitative Fund and the CCP Core Macro Fund. The cornerstone of Cantab's

investment philosophy is the marriage of science with cutting-edge technology,

high levels of transparency and robust risk systems.



The majority of Cantab's team are dedicated to investment and technology

research and combine a diverse skill set. Most come from academic backgrounds

having excelled at statistics, mathematics, physics, computer science or other

quantitative disciplines, with the common denominators being academic excellence

and collegial spirit.



In 2015, Cantab provided a £5 million philanthropic donation to support the

establishment of the Cantab Capital Institute for the Mathematics of

Information, which sits within the University of Cambridge's renowned Faculty of

Mathematics. The new institute draws on fundamental techniques from mathematical

sciences to tackle the challenge of deciphering meaning in the reams of data

which surround us.



www.cantabcapital.com



