Marapharm creates a Management Advisory Group

Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - October 3, 2016 Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) is updating and modernizing its management with the addition of a Management Advisory Group "MAG", consisting of up to 5 members. The purpose is to seek expertise and mentorship outside of Marapharm to add focus, meet with and encourage innovation. MAG will strengthen the operations of Marapharm in an economic manner, with input from experts in acquisitions, mergers, international financing, foreign markets, marketing, product development and sales techniques. MAG organizational structure encourages communication and involvement between all stakeholders. The board continues its mandate of providing direction to operations and corporate governance. MAG members will be provided stock options and or a monthly stipend. Marapharm CEO, Linda Sampson, is very supportive of adding the MAG level to Marapharm. Acknowledging Marapharms potential, it will be an innovative component to its management model.



Additionally, Marapharm has announced that it has created and staffed a division to deal exclusively with trademarks and patents related to and or has synergy with the cannabis industry. A trademark is a recognizable sign, word, design, or expression that identifies products or services while providing a corporate identity. Trademark names owned by Marapharm include Happy Startä and Happy Clonesä.



In the Canadian market "Marapharm" has been approved as trademark, application number 1,684,832. This milestone advances and enhances the development of the Marapharm brand within the cannabis space. Medical marijuana is legal in Canada and the Canadian Government has indicated its plans to legalize marijuana for recreational use.



Over two and a half years ago, Marapharm applied to Health Canada for a MMPR (Production and Sales) license and has passed the necessary security clearances. The application is currently in the in-depth screening process. In September 2016, Health Canada contacted Marapharm with a provision to amend its application to allow for the new regulations, ACMPR.





