Alternative, Non-Invasive Therapies Available from Chiropractor of Columbus

Ryan Overton, Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) offers his patients state-of-the-art non-invasive care for the treatment and relief of chronic or acute pain, injuries, and preventative care.

Chiropractic care is one of the safest and most non-invasive drug free therapies available today. This form of therapy has an excellent track record for being safe and effective. Dr. Overton has been practicing chiropractic medicine since 1995, uses the most up-to-date technology, and follows current research when forming treatment plans for his patients. Each patients treatment plan is tailored for his or her needs after the doctor performs a thorough and extensive evaluation of the patient.



Evaluations and assessments include a complete medical history, current lifestyle habits, present condition, and the patients health goals. Physical evaluations are performed and might include a physical examination, x-rays, or other tests to best determine an accurate and safe treatment plan.



Dr. Overton specializes in spinal health, sports injury management, and he is a spinal decompression specialist. The doctor is also experienced and practiced in treating headaches, neck pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, shoulder pain, disc issues of the spine, digestion issues, lumbar radiculitis, low back pain, sciatica, restless leg syndrome, knee pain, TMJ, whiplash, concussions, tendinitis, scoliosis, and fibromyalgia. His experience also includes treating children, the elderly, athletes, and pregnant women. He offers treatments for those suffering from sports injuries and auto accidents as well.



This chiropractor believes that patients should be educated about their health and how they can achieve total wellness. In addition to providing chiropractic services, this office also offers nutritional counseling, exercise guidance, and multiple treatment options such as massage, traction, and therapies with up-to-date technologies.





