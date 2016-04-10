       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Voith Industrial Services Brazil receives Service Excellence Award

Festive award ceremony

(firmenpresse) - Voith Industrial Services Brazil was honored by Mercedes-Benz with the Service Excellence Award for services rendered in 2015. The award ceremony took place during Brasils 60th anniversary celebration party at the customer site in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil, in May 2016. At the ceremony, thirteen suppliers received awards in different categories. Voith Industrial Services was the only technical service provider to receive an award in the above-mentioned category.

It is good to know that our customer trusts our services and appreciates the cooperation. We are very proud to have received this award, said Roberto Leme, President of Voith Industrial Services in Brazil.

The Voith Industrial Services team in Brazil provides the following four services at different sites of the customer: facility maintenance, utilities maintenance, janitorial cleaning and waste management. Additionally, it has provided welding fixture maintenance, repair services of parts and technical cleaning at the site in São Bernardo do Campo since 2004. At the customers site in Juiz de Fora, the team has been responsible for the above four services as well as for landscaping and technical cleaning since 1998. In Campinas it has provided the same services as in Juiz de Fora plus warehouse services since 2007. Voith Industrial Services is constantly improving their services to offer the greatest value to the customer.



http://www.voithindustrialservices.com



About Voith Industrial Services:

About Voith Industrial Services:
Voith Industrial Services is one of the leading providers of technical services for key industries such as the automotive, rail, energy, chemical and petrochemical industries. In 2014/2015, the company generated sales of 1.0 billion with about 17,200 employees at approx. 200 locations worldwide.

For further information on Voith Industrial Services, please see www.voithindustrialservices.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Melanie Klagmann
Communications Specialist
Voith Industrial Services Beteiligungen GmbH
Meitnerstr. 11
70563 Stuttgart, Germany
Tel. +49 711 78 41 173
www.voithindustrialservices.com



