Voith Industrial Services Brazil receives Service Excellence Award

(firmenpresse) - Voith Industrial Services Brazil was honored by Mercedes-Benz with the Service Excellence Award for services rendered in 2015. The award ceremony took place during Brasils 60th anniversary celebration party at the customer site in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil, in May 2016. At the ceremony, thirteen suppliers received awards in different categories. Voith Industrial Services was the only technical service provider to receive an award in the above-mentioned category.
It is good to know that our customer trusts our services and appreciates the cooperation. We are very proud to have received this award, said Roberto Leme, President of Voith Industrial Services in Brazil.
The Voith Industrial Services team in Brazil provides the following four services at different sites of the customer: facility maintenance, utilities maintenance, janitorial cleaning and waste management. Additionally, it has provided welding fixture maintenance, repair services of parts and technical cleaning at the site in São Bernardo do Campo since 2004. At the customers site in Juiz de Fora, the team has been responsible for the above four services as well as for landscaping and technical cleaning since 1998. In Campinas it has provided the same services as in Juiz de Fora plus warehouse services since 2007. Voith Industrial Services is constantly improving their services to offer the greatest value to the customer.
