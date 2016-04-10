New decoration technology for more design freedom

IPD-Skin process for flexible decoration of plastic components to be demonstrated live at K 2016

(PresseBox) - Whether it is cars, furniture, household appliances or consumer electronics, the consumers of today want to help create the look of the end-product by selecting color designs and surface structures, thereby expressing their own personal style. Industry is responding to this growing trend with short run items, customization options, and customizable product elements. The new IPD-Skin (Individual Post Decoration) decoration technology enables these requirements to be fulfilled in an economical manner. The IPD-Skin process involves permanently bonding a thin decorative layer to a pre-finished part. This downstream process allows finished low volume, one-off and prototype 3D components to be decorated directly and in a cost-effective manner. IPD-Skin also provides freedom in part design and surface decoration with only minor process limitations. It can be used to decorate highly three-dimensional parts and undercuts, and tactile surfaces with pronounced structures can also be implemented.

Leonhard Kurz, a global supplier of decoration solutions, will be presenting a live application of this process on an IPD-Skin machine from its collaborative partner Niebling at K 2016 in Düsseldorf. On display will be an automotive interior panel featuring a metallic design in conjunction with partial tactile accents. Kurz developed the IPD-Skin machine in collaboration with Niebling and adapted it to its own foil, die and process technologies.

?Thanks to the precise tailoring of all process components, we are able to achieve optimal decoration results and implement any special design requests our customers might have,? reports Martin Hahn, Head of Application Technology and Innovation at Kurz. ?The IPD-Skin process is an ideal extension to our range of process technologies. It enables us to offer our customers more possibilities for implementing special design features, novel product presentations, and exclusive designs to set themselves apart from the competition.?



Hahn continues: ?IPD-Skin is the perfect complement to our decoration processes, such as hot stamping, in-mold decoration or insert molding. Thanks to our comprehensive portfolio our customers can select the most efficient process for any application and thereby achieve decorated part assemblies with a homogeneous appearance.?

Visitors to the Kurz booth A19 in Hall 5 will be able to experience the IPD-Skin machine in action and view the decorated components for themselves.



Zum Unternehmen: Die KURZ-Gruppe ist ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen der Heißpräge- und Beschichtungstechnologie. KURZ entwickelt und produziert auf Trägerfolien applizierte Dekorations- und Funktionsschichten für verschiedenste Einsatzgebiete: metallisierte, pigmentierte und holografische Prägefolien für Verpackungen oder Printprodukte, Oberflächenfinishes für Elektronikgeräte oder Automobilteile, Schutz- und Dekorlacke für Möbel oder Haushaltsgeräte, Echtheits-Kennzeichen für Markenartikel, Metallic-Applikationen für Textilien und differenzierte Beschichtungen für viele weitere Anwendungen. Mit 4.700 Mitarbeitern in zwölf Werken in Europa, Asien und den USA, 24 internationalen Niederlassungen und einem weltweiten Netz an Vertretungen und Verkaufsbüros fertigt und vertreibt die KURZ-Gruppe eine umfassende Produktpalette zur Oberflächenveredelung, Dekoration, Kennzeichnung und Fälschungssicherheit, abgerundet durch ein umfangreiches Programm an Prägemaschinen und Prägewerkzeugen. Darüber hinaus investiert KURZ kontinuierlich in neue Technologien und entwickelt innovative Lösungen für die Integration von Funktionen in Oberflächen.

About KURZ: The KURZ Group is a global leader in hot stamping and coating technology. KURZ develops and manufactures decorative and functional layers applied to carrier foils for a large variety of applications. The range includes metallized, pigmented and holographic stamping foils for packaging or print products, surface finishes for electronic devices or automotive parts, protective and decorative lacquers for furniture or household appliances, authenticity features for brand name items, metallic applications for textiles, and different types of coatings for many other applications. With 4,700 employees in twelve production plants in Europe, Asia and the USA, 24 international subsidiaries and a global network of agencies and sales offices, the KURZ Group manufactures and sells a comprehensive range of products for surface finishing, decoration, marking and counterfeit protection, rounded off by an extensive range of stamping machines and stamping tools. KURZ also continuously invests in new technologies, and is developing innovative solutions for integrating functionality into surfaces.





