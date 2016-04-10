FinancialForce Peoplecasting(TM) Customers Hire Smarter and Grow Faster

Interoperability Between HCM, PSA, Financial Management and CRM Improves Hiring, Retention and Increases Financial and Project Resource Predictability Within Growing Organizations

, the leading cloud ERP provider on the Salesforce Platform, today showcased how customers are succeeding with , the unique interoperability between Salesforce CRM, (HCM), (PSA) and applications. First announced at the 2015 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, FinancialForce Peoplecasting has become a critical component of how growing organizations forecast, hire, empower and retain their people.

Businesses today are challenged to increase profits and improve customer success metrics, all while minimizing budgets and resources. Retaining and engaging talent has become more important yet more difficult than ever before, especially in service-centric industries. When people are an organization's key product -- whether they are in services, sales or finance -- finding a balance between maximizing employees' utilization (a main component of business models) and also keeping them satisfied and engaged can be a key factor to growth, pending the right systems are in place.

FinancialForce Peoplecasting bridges the visibility gap between sales, services, HR and finance, giving businesses the power of instant insight for resource forecasting, strategic hiring and predicting future spend. FinancialForce Peoplecasting also impacts an employee's overall experience because all applications are seamlessly connected on the Salesforce Platform. Benefits include:

-- By having visibility into Salesforce CRM and FinancialForce applications, businesses have all the real-time analytics they need to make smart, insightful business decisions that directly impact company and customer success. With data centralized in one location, organizations can quickly connect the dots between what's in the sales pipeline, who they need to hire and when to hire them.

-- With FinancialForce Financial Management also connected to FinancialForce PSA and FinancialForce HCM, finance now has immediate context for approving hires and overall forecasting.

-- Because employees are being accurately utilized, they feel more empowered and valued than if they were over- or under-utilized. With all data housed in the same platform, employee onboarding, training and continued experience is faster, mobile and highly transparent.

Employee and project data are no longer cobbled together from multiple systems. Managers not only have all employee data in one place, but are now able to map skillsets to projects, plan training schedules, track performance and goals, manage schedules and vacation -- all from a single system.

Concept Services, a new business lead generation service provider and Silver Salesforce Partner, uses FinancialForce Peoplecasting across all company departments. Concept Services' recruiting and production teams for its Lead Generation division rely on the interoperability of FinancialForce PSA, FinancialForce Financial Management and FinancialForce HCM for forecasting how many people will need to be recruited or allocated to the projects that are created through Sales and CRM teams. Managers are able to instantly view number of available hours for consumption and the number of resources needed, and make fast decisions on who to hire and when.

Traci Whetzel, Director of CRM at Concept Services, comments: "FinancialForce Peoplecasting is at the forefront of our organization. We experienced a period of 40 percent year-over-year growth over the past several years and our various ERP systems no longer supported our needs. We lacked real visibility into our business and ultimately had a need to integrate CRM into our Projects, Human Resources and Accounting onto one platform. Since implementing FinancialForce Peoplecasting, we have been able to drastically increase visibility into the available resources and resources needed at every level of the organization. We are now able to demonstrate if a resource is in a corrective action process or is scheduled for another project that has not yet started. All of this visibility has eliminated almost 90 percent of the communication that was previously needed to schedule a resource."

Summa Technologies, a digital solutions consultancy, found that connecting FinancialForce PSA, HCM and Financial Management helped it better serve its employees and customers. Prior to FinancialForce, Summa managed a handful of disparate systems and applications that inevitably forced its teams to rely on Excel and email. In tandem, the company was expanding very quickly, doubling headcount every two years, and was outgrowing the basic processes in place to manage employees and client projects.

With FinancialForce Peoplecasting, Summa has been able to hire more quickly, effectively and efficiently because it has insight into its workforce and can now match recruiting with the needs of its customers. Now, all departments share the same database of information and reporting capabilities. This has completely eliminated manual, error-driven reports and departmental miscommunications. Finally, FinancialForce Peoplecasting has given Summa Technologies a 360-degree view of its workforce. For example, a deep analysis on utilization targets using FinancialForce PSA identified those that needed to be updated and normalized. FinancialForce HCM with PSA enabled Summa Technologies to easily track compensation plan design changes and eliminate a lot of manual tracking and transactions, directly impacting company revenue.

To meet with the FinancialForce team at and to learn more about FinancialForce Peoplecasting, please visit in Chicago, Illinois.

Founded in 2009, is the leading vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce Platform. The company's , (PSA), and (HCM) offerings provide services-centric businesses with a platform that organizes sales, services, finance and HR entirely around their customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International and UNIT4.

Salesforce, Community Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

