SPYRUS Introduces Secure Portable Workplace(TM) (SPW) for Secure Windows To Go Initiatives as the Ideal Replacement for Discontinued Ironkey W500 With Enhanced Security and Broader Feature Set

SPW Delivers FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certified Security in Sizes to 1 TB, Full MIL-810 Environmental Testing, and SEMS Management Service for Secure Mobility Solutions

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the Secure Portable Workplace (SPW) as a highly cost effective, upgraded replacement for the discontinued Kingston/Ironkey W500 Workspace bootable USB drive for Windows To Go. The SPW shares many of the same features of the SPYRUS family of USB 3.0 SSD class live drives in support of Windows To Go including seamless integration with the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System (SEMS) for remote management of the devices. The SPW features high assurance, hardware-based, full-disk XTS-AES-256 bit encryption coupled with enhanced user authentication and integrity checking fully integrated into the boot up process. The SPW is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified by NIST with certificates 1302, 2390, and 2685; and share the SPYRUS USB 3.0 drive family's same MIL-810 tested packaging along with an unprecedented selection of capabilities and features in sizes from 32 GB through 1 TB. The SPW has been fielded in multi-thousand seat deployments across a wide range of PCs to include older Windows 7 platforms through the latest Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book.

"The product discontinuance of the Kingston/Ironkey W500 series has left customers without a suitable solution for Windows To Go deployments for mobile applications, contractor and traveler scenarios, disaster recovery, and Continuity of Operation," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "The Secure Portable Workplace provides an extremely cost effective solution for enterprises from SMB through large scale multinational global corporations. The enhanced features of the SPW include the ability to configure optional data vault compartments for secure data storage and an optional read only mode which helps protect against malware attacks on the operating system and applications."

The SPYRUS Secure Portable Workplace offering maintains across-the-board compatibility with the optional SPYRUS Enterprise Management System (SEMS). With SEMS device management, enterprise administrators can centrally register, block/unblock, revoke, set policies, audit, and "kill" the SPYRUS SPW as well as other SPYRUS devices including all other members of the Windows To Go drive family, PocketVault 3-X and Rosetta® TrustedFlash microSDHC devices. The latest versions of SEM 4.5 feature Active Directory integration and support for globally distributed domains and privileges. SPYRUS SEMSaaS allows enterprises to employ a "cloud based SEMS" without standing up their own servers.

SPYRUS Windows to Go Drives:

SPYRUS delivers innovative encryption solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See for more information.

SPYRUS, the SPYRUS logos, LYNKS, Secure Pocket Drive, Security to the Edge, Suite B On Board, SPEX/, SPYCOS, Multisession, Hydra Privacy Card, Rosetta, and Rosetta MicroSDHC are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SPYRUS, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Individual SPYRUS products may embody technology protected by one or more patents:

