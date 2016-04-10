Glance Technologies Announces Launch of 9 Restaurants in the Past 3 Weeks and Provides Shareholder Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET)(FRANKFURT: GJT) is pleased to announce that since commencing trading on September 7, 2016, the company has launched its mobile payment application, Glance Pay, at nine more restaurants. Additionally, Glance is thrilled to provide its shareholders with an update on recent developments and future initiatives for 2016.

Glance Pay is now available at many award-winning and well-recognized restaurants to provide an effortless and quick restaurant payment experience. Many of Glance Pay's launched restaurants are located in Vancouver's downtown core and offer a variety of different dining experiences.

In the past 3 weeks, Glance Pay has successfully launched at the following restaurants: Tuc Craft Kitchen; Pink Elephant Thai Alberni; Pink Elephant Thai Marine Gateway; Urban Thai Bistro; Bogart's Bar & Restaurant; the Emerald; Dunn's Famous BC; the Oakwood Canadian Bistro; and Zen Japanese Restaurant. Some of these restaurants are part of restaurant chains and others are independently operated.

"I am very pleased with the speed and efficacy of Glance Pay's restaurant roll-out. We are very happy with the adoption rates of Glance Pay at our participating restaurants, particularly now as the app is available to both iOS and Android users, which together constitute 96.7% of the smartphone market," states Desmond Griffin, CEO of Glance Technologies, "We intend to continue launching new restaurants at a similar pace to continue to maintain the exponential growth in transactions that our mobile payment system is experiencing."

In conjunction with the initial public offering in August, Glance also successfully launched several social media properties on various platforms including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Glance's CEO and COO also attended the Toronto Capital Conference to introduce Glance to Toronto's financial community.

Glance is thrilled with the media coverage that the company and Glance Pay has received in Vancouver. Glance Pay was featured on six television programs including Global News Hour and CityTV in total estimated circulation of millions of viewers. Glance also received news coverage on radio stations and online.

Glance continues to update and innovate its technology, with a focus on routinely advancing Glance Pay's functionality. The launch of Glance Pay's Android version, as available in Google Play's Android Store, has been well received, as Glance Pay has experienced an increase in its user base. Additionally, Glance Pay is in the final stages of launching its Restaurant Discovery feature, which will allow users to use Glance Pay's app and website to research all of its participating restaurants in order to effortlessly choose a dining experience.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined mobile payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device and collect rewards. Glance Pay aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol GET.

To read more about Glance, please go to or and follow Glance Technologies and Glance Pay on Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Specifically, the statement that Glance anticipates launching its Restaurant Discovery feature is a forward-looking statement and there can be no certainty that this statement will prove to be correct.

Although Glance believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.

