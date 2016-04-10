Oakwood Studios Singapore Set to Open Its Doors in December 2016

First Oakwood-Branded Property in Singapore

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Oakwood Studios Singapore is poised to open its doors in December 2016. Not only is Oakwood Studios Singapore the first Oakwood-branded property in the garden city, it is also the first property developed under the new Oakwood Studios product tier -- a product which adds a new dimension to urban city stays, offering urbane travelers a casual and unpretentious space to work, live and thrive.

Designed with the millennial mindset individuals in mind, Oakwood Studios Singapore boasts of a trendy, upscale serviced apartment that is characterised by chic urban residences designed for independent travelers who seek to seamlessly alternate between work and leisure. As part of Oakwood's expansion across Asia Pacific, this new product category is slated to be located in key cities known for a vibrant culture. An eclectic lifestyle product, Oakwood Asia Pacific's fourth product tier will offer facilities and amenities relevant to its clientele and location while maintaining Oakwood's signature service.

All 98 stylish apartments of Oakwood Studios Singapore will be fully furbished and fitted with premium furnishings. Residents will have the choice between three different types of accommodation: Studio, One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom Apartments. Functional spaces, a fully-equipped kitchen complete with kitchenware and cutlery, and full furnishings provide residents with a home-like environment, allowing them to recharge and rejuvenate in a comfortable environment.

In addition, a residents' lounge, a rooftop gymnasium, barbeque pits and swimming pool provide perfect settings to wind down after a long day's work. Quirky designs and little elements of surprise await at every turn, providing a truly memorable experience at Oakwood Studios Singapore. Lush landscaping in the recreational and public areas provide pockets of calm and create an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation in the heart of the city.

Nestled just off Orchard Road, the location of the upscale service apartments has a nostalgic yet modern charm and is conveniently situated in the neighborhood of shopping malls, quality restaurants, one of Singapore's top quality medical centers, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and close to the Central Business District.

Sharon Seong, general manager of Oakwood Studios Singapore, commented, "We are very excited to finally unveil the latest Oakwood development to the public this coming December. We have strategically chosen to launch the brand in Singapore and the vibrant Orchard area perfectly satisfies business residents' desire to seamlessly combine business with pleasure. It is located close to the Central Business District, allowing us to offer business travelers the ease of travel between work and home, but also an immersive authentic local experience. Oakwood Studios Singapore is nothing like your traditional serviced apartment. Modern, chic and quirky, our residents can expect an unconventional and memorable space."

A rendering of a living room in Oakwood Studios Singapore

