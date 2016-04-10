US-Listed OTC Company GMCI Corporation Signs MoUs and MoAs With Three Malaysian and Two Chinese Companies

(firmenpresse) - KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- , an investment holding group incorporated in Nevada, United States with 10%-15% Malaysian shareholders, will be investing in and forming project partnerships with precision parts manufacturer YCL Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd, aesthetic wellness company Era Estetika Sdn Bhd, property developer HLC Holding Berhad, Shenzhen-based property developer Heng Yue Group, and mobile application development and technology company Aladdin Information Technology Co. Ltd.

GMCI will be signing Memorandums of Agreement to partially acquire YCL Precision Engineering, to joint-venture with Era Estetika, and to invest in a Heng Yue Group's hotel project at Dongguan, China. The corporation will also sign Memorandums of Understanding with HLC Holding and Aladdin Information Technology.

"We are excited for our investments in Malaysia as the nation has strong fundamentals and is a strategic location regionally," said Mr Calvin Chin, CEO of GMCI Corporation. "As a young, ambitious company aiming to be the preferred private equity corporation in the region, we nurture passionate and professional employees, maximise investment portfolios' potentials, contribute to the community, and exceed investors' expectations. We support our portfolio for business expansion with our strong network and regional expertise. I'm also pleased to announce the opening of our first South East Asia office in Kuala Lumpur and introduce a dedicated local management team who will look into the performance of each entity."

The potential partnership with HLC Holding is to develop a 40-storey nature-themed serviced apartment at the foothill of Genting Highlands, while with Heng Yue Group, GMCI Corporation will invest in a themed hotel near Huayang Lake. GCMI, through subsidiary company Biosecret Beauty Wellness, will also form a joint venture with Era Estetika to develop a medical spa boutique.

GMCI Corporation and its partners celebrate with a toast after the signing ceremonies.

GMCI Corporation (GMCI) is an investment holding group with assets in the form of companies acquired throughout the Asian region, in the mining, property development, manufacturing, beauty and wellness, education, and information technology sectors. It is currently listed in NASDAQ OTC and is expected to be listed in NASDAQ Composite Index by 2017/2018.

