Vancouver, BC - October 3, 2016 - Vancouver, BC - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQX: DSNY) today announced that it has launched the latest generation of the compression engine powering the Clipstream® platform. Based on the next-generation High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression standard, the new compression engine reduces bandwidth usage for the Clipstream® platform by over 62% and increases the highest resolution delivered by 78%. The video industry began work on HEVC, also known as H.265, as early as 2004 to replace H.264 and deliver higher quality video at lower bandwidth; however, the standard struggles to gain traction in the industry due to slow adoption by web browsers. Clipstreams proprietary JavaScript playback overcomes this limitation and delivers the latest compression technologies to any browser without requiring special plugins or changes from browsers developers.



Other improvements in this release include a new project organization feature for management of large libraries of videos and support for the highest quality audio playback in the industry . The new projects feature enables quick sorting of hosted videos into different projects to streamline organization and management for customers with thousands of videos. Also included in project organization is a new feature to apply the same settings across all videos within a project and by default, greatly increasing video workflow efficiency to get videos live to viewers as quickly and securely as possible. Clipstream® HD Audio support provides audio with twice the sample rate of competing options and allows the playback of videos with higher than CD quality audio, a first in the online video platform industry. Clipstream® HD Audio creates a unique showcase platform for content owners with high quality audio to securely deliver the best experience to their viewers.





The release of our new compression engine, project organization feature, and HD audio represents a key milestone in the growth and development of our Clipstream® service, said Steve Vestergaard, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. The new compression engine leverages the our patented JavaScript playback system to deliver new technologies to the online video platform (OVP) market much faster than alternative standards driven adoption allows. Using these cutting edge advances in video compression greatly reduces the bandwidth required and increases the resolution delivered by the Clipstream platform. The new project organization feature and HD audio allow us to further leverage this platform into different target verticals within the OVP market.



Clipstream® enables any non-technical user to upload videos that will play on all modern web browsers including those installed on TVs, PCs, and mobile devices. The service automatically converts videos from a range of standard formats to the Clipstream® format. Users then receive a link that can be embedded into a website and/or distributed directly through email. To access a free trial of Destiny Medias Clipstream video hosting service including all the latest features, please visit clipstream.com/register.html.



About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies provides services that enable content owners to securely display and distribute their audio and video content digitally through the internet. The Company's two major services are Clipstream® and Play MPE®. Clipstream (www.clipstream.com) is an automated high availability self-serve video hosting service built around a proprietary JavaScript playback system. This approach, which is protected by two dozen pending and granted patents is much more secure and flexible than standard video approaches. Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com) provides a standardized method to securely and cost effectively distributes pre-release music to radio stations and other music industry professionals, before it is ready for sale. It is protected by granted security and watermark patents. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.



