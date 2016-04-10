TAIYO YUDEN to commercialize Bluetooth® v4.1 dual-mode modules

Integration into a single module to reduce the size by 67%

(PresseBox) - TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. announces that it will commercialize EYSGCCAXX and EYSGCCSXX Bluetooth®*1 v4.1 (Bluetooth® low energy) dual-mode modules.

Both products measure 15.4 × 10.0 × 2.0 mm. These products are optimally designed for small and thin equipment including wearable devices, healthcare equipment, IoT devices, and industrial equipment (e.g. hand-held barcode scanners and mobile printers for printing scanned data).

TAIYO YUDEN has commercialized various Bluetooth® modules (including small modules and those incorporating TAIYO YUDEN?s original software) to meet various needs of customers. The mounting area of EYSGCCAXX and EYSGCCSXX is about one third of that of EYSFDCAXX and EYSFDCSXX (both measuring 31.0 × 15.0 × 3.0 mm).

TAIYO YUDEN will start offering samples in October 2016. TAIYO YUDEN TECHNO

SOLUTIONS CO., LTD. (Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture), a TAIYO YUDEN subsidiary, will start mass production in December 2016.

Technology Background

Most devices that require short-range wireless communication (e.g. wearable devices, healthcare equipment, industrial equipment) are compatible with the Bluetooth® wireless communication standard. Notably, Bluetooth® low energy (which has been added from Bluetooth® v4.0 or later) has drawn public attention due to its low power consumption compared with the conventional Bluetooth® versions (but note that it is not compatible with conventional Bluetooth® versions (v3.0 or earlier)). There has been demand for modules that can communicate with both conventional Bluetooth® versions and Bluetooth® low energy. Against this backdrop, TAIYO YUDEN has added EYSGCCAXX and EYSGCCSXX

Bluetooth® v4.1 dual-mode modules to its product lineup. These products are characterized by their small mounting area (about one third of that of conventional products) and ability to communicate with both conventional Bluetooth® versions and Bluetooth® low energy.



TAIYO YUDEN will continue to meet market needs and enhance its product lineup by increasing product reliability, reducing product size/thickness, and incorporating software, etc.

*1 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and the use of such marks by TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. is under license.

*2 The sample price mentioned in this release is our direct sales price. When considering purchasing via a sales agency, please contact the agency for the sample price.

Applications

Wireless communication modules for various types of small and thin equipment including wearable devices, healthcare equipment, IoT devices, and industrial equipment

The characteristics of the new Bluetooth® v4.1 dual-mode modules are as shown below.





