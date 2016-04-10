       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Telecommunication


HUBER+SUHNER launch new high flex battery cables

(firmenpresse) - New cables are highly flexible as well as robust

HUBER+SUHNER, leading international manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity, is expanding its product range for battery cables in road vehicles by introducing new highly flexible, robust cables.

These new cables meet ISO 6722-1 and LV112-1 standards as well as the new IVECO specification (No. 11-847).

Flexibility can have its disadvantages, including compromising durability and sturdiness, said Marc Moser, Product Manager Automotive at HUBER+SUHNER. The automotive market needed a cable solution that was both flexible and robust, and that is why we have created these new high flex battery cables.

The stranding is based on individual wires with OD of 0.21mm, which will help improve the flexibility of the cable compared to standard battery cables. HUBER+SUHNERs flexible but robust cross-linked insulation material (REMS) allows cables to keep flexing performance even in the lowest temperatures where other jacket materials, such as PVC, would get very stiff.

These new cables have excellent resistance to high and low temperatures, UV rays, weathering, motor oil, fuels and hydrolysis. They are also flame retardant, resistant against battery acid, oils and other automobile fluids, and easy to strip and process.

HUBER+SUHNERs new high flex battery cables also comply with EU-directive 2000/53/EG on end of life vehicles and are free from lead, mercury, cadmium and chrome VI.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hubersuhner.com/Recent-Products/New-High-flex-battery-cables



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/HUBERSUHNER-launch-new-high-flex-battery-cables



Company information / Profile:

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland that develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems  developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency  the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life  even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 60 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

PressContact / Agency:

HUBER+SUHNER Team
Proactive PR
Tel: +44 1636 812 152
hubersuhner(at)proactive-pr.com

Maya Trochsler
Huber+Suhner
Phone: +41 71 353 4591
maya.trochsler(at)hubersuhner.com



published by: RealWire
Date: 10/04/2016 - 11:05
