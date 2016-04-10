Jenoptik expands laser rangefinder product family

(PresseBox) - Jenoptik presents a new product in the form of the DLEM 20 at the American AUSA Exposition in hall A at booth 1161. The lightweight weighs less than 33 grams and measures distances up to 5 km with an accuracy of half a meter.

DLEM 20 is the latest, smallest and lightest product of the previously four-strong DLEM family with its broad range of military applications.

The eye-safe DLEM 20 Class 1 laser is barely higher than a one-euro coin. It is distinguished in operation by low energy consumption and has very high accuracy, even at extreme temperatures of -40 to +80 degrees ? even with highly reflective targets.

The low beam divergence produces a very small measuring point which greatly improves the accuracy for small targets at large distances. Added to this is a high selectivity when detecting several, overlapping targets. The DLEM 20 measures fixed targets and moving targets at up to 25 Hz.

With its compact, robust design and good measuring characteristics, the DLEM 20 is the smallest and lightest unit in its class. These product characteristics enable it to be easily fitted in hand-held surveillance and firing control systems as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Pictures are available for download in the Jenoptik image database in the Current Events gallery.



As an integrated photonics company, Jenoptik is active in the five divisions of Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.

The Defense & Civil Systems division develops, produces and distributes mechatronic and sensor systems for civil and military applications. The portfolio ranges from individual assemblies, which customers integrate into their systems, through to complete systems and end products. The division's areas of competence are energy systems, optical sensor systems, stabilization systems, aviation systems as well as radomes & composites. Top-quality customer service ensures that the Jenoptik products and customer systems are supported over their useful lives, which generally extend over many years.



The mechatronic products include diesel-electric gensets, electrical machines such as alternators, electric motors or converters, power electronics, heating systems and control units as well as lift systems and rescue hoists. They are used in drive, stabilization and energy systems for military and civil vehicles, rail and aircraft equipment. The sensor systems include infrared camera systems and laser rangefinders which are primarily used in automation technology, as well as security technology and military reconnaissance.





