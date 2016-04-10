Italtel To Showcase Enhanced SDN And NFV Products At SDN & OpenFlow World Congress

(firmenpresse) - The Hague, The Netherlands, October 4, 2016 Italtel a leading telecommunications company in all-IP communication, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) today announced it will demo both its SDN application Netwrapper and the enhanced version of its Session Border Controller NetMatch-S Cloud Inside with Virtual Network Function (VNF) Manager at SDN & OpenFlow World Congress.
Netwrapper - part of Italtels Dynamic Admission Control (DAC) solution - allows the smart allocation of network resources according to business critical applications requirements. The application has been certified as Cisco Compatible with Cisco APIC-EM Enterprise SDN Controller and Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CUCM). Netwrapper assures quality of experience (QoE) for enterprises adopting a single or multi-technology environment by optimizing network resources, as explained in the video Netwrapper in 1 minute, and the demo will show how the DAC solution can be applied to Unified Communication & Collaboration services.
Netwrapper understands each services need for bandwidth and determines the right allocation of network resources for the best QoE, said Stefano Boero, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer SDN at Italtel. We are delighted to be showing the application for the first time at SDN & OpenFlow World Congress and how it forms a key part of the DAC solution.
Also on show will be the NetMatch-S Cloud Inside Session Border Controller, which has been enhanced with the new Italtel VNF Manager. The demo will show how the software architecture of the Italtel virtualized SBC is able to respond to NFV requirements such as easy instantiation, rapid elasticity and high availability.
The Session Border Controller is a key element for the evolution of all-IP communication networks, commented Giuseppe Monteleone, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer NFV at Italtel. Our NetMatch-S Cloud Inside is a full featured SBC and it is implemented as virtualized network function in line with the process of network transformation based on the progressive adoption of the NFV paradigm.
In addition to the demos, Italtel representatives will be presenting at both the Technology and Business Forums on Wednesday, October 12. Monteleone will speak about network functions for Real Time Communications, while Boero will present on increasing the value of NG-VPN and SDN-WAN services for end-users.
SDN & OpenFlow World Congress agenda: http://www.layer123.com/sdn-agenda
Italtel designs and provides All IP communication solutions; Managed Services; IT System Integration Services; Network Integration and Migration activities. Italtel is present in several countries including France, UK, Spain, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia. www.italtel.com.
