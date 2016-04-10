LiceHappens.com Is Serving Families To Help Battle Against Head Lice

Lice Happens is a professional lice removal service that travels to private residences to treat and remove head lice.

Licehappens.com provides lice removal treatments that are safe and chemical free. Their specialists are highly trained and experienced at treating families for head lice. All services are completely confidential and private. Specialists arrive to homes in logo-free vehicles. Their mobile lice clinic brings everything that is necessary for eradicating lice from families.



Treatments are naturally derived, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and pesticide free. These treatments are safe for all members of the family and are gentle on sensitive skin. The Lice Treatment Specialist will take the time to screen each member of the family to ensure that those affected by head lice get treated.



Not every person has the common itchy scalp symptom that is associated with head lice. Proper screening and treatment are key elements to ensuring the end of a head lice infestation. Meticulous combing of the hair is performed with professional stainless steel lice combs to remove eggs (nits) and lice from the hair. Lice Happens takes the time to teach parents proper screening and combing techniques for future use, should the need ever arise again.



Lice Happens is available 7 days a week for appointments and emergency lice removal services. Their methods for lice removal work the first time because they use all-natural products and the most effective professional head lice removal methods and tools available today.



Lice Happens corporate locations include:



Lice Happens Connecticut

Serving: Fairfield County

http://connecticut.licehappens.com

291 Sylvan Knoll Road, Stamford, CT 06902

Contact Denese (at) 203.585.4258





Lice Happens Delaware

Serving: Delaware

http://delaware.licehappens.com

110 East Main Street, Newark, DE 19711

Contact Jacki (at) 302.218.3867



Lice Happens Maryland

Serving: Maryland

http://md.licehappens.com

173 Archimedes Court, Baltimore, MD 21208

Contact MJ or Nancy (at) 443.510.4480



Lice Happens North Carolina

Serving: Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and Cary

http://raleigh.licehappens.com

150 Wrenn Drive, Cary, NC 27511

Contact Nina (at) 919.609.2046



Lice Happens Northern Virginia

Serving: all of Northern Virginia

http://nova.licehappens.com

8232 Stacey Rd, Alexandria, VA 22308

Contact MJ or Nancy (at) 443.510.4480



Lice Happens Richmond Virginia

Serving: Richmond, Henrico County, and Short Pump

http://richmond.licehappens.com

49 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA 23221

Contact Patty (at) 804.495.5426



Lice Happens Washington DC

Serving: Washington DC and Montgomery County

http://dc.licehappens.com

1916 18th St. NW Apt.3 Washington DC 20009

Contact MJ or Nancy (at) 443.510.4480



To learn more about Lice Happens visit their website at http://licehappens.com/



About:



Lice Happens is a professional, mobile, and private lice removal service that serves families in multiple locations across the United States.



Contact:

MJ Eckert or Nancy Fields

Address: 1835 Forest Drive, Suite H, Annapolis, MD 21401

Phone: 443.510.4480

Email: press(at)licehappens.com

Website: http://licehappens.com





