LiceHappens.com Is Serving Families To Help Battle Against Head Lice

(firmenpresse) - Lice Happens is a professional lice removal service that travels to private residences to treat and remove head lice. This company now has several corporate locations available to serve families in need. Locations include Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Northern Virginia, Richmond VA and Washington DC.
Licehappens.com provides lice removal treatments that are safe and chemical free. Their specialists are highly trained and experienced at treating families for head lice. All services are completely confidential and private. Specialists arrive to homes in logo-free vehicles. Their mobile lice clinic brings everything that is necessary for eradicating lice from families.
Treatments are naturally derived, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and pesticide free. These treatments are safe for all members of the family and are gentle on sensitive skin. The Lice Treatment Specialist will take the time to screen each member of the family to ensure that those affected by head lice get treated.
Not every person has the common itchy scalp symptom that is associated with head lice. Proper screening and treatment are key elements to ensuring the end of a head lice infestation. Meticulous combing of the hair is performed with professional stainless steel lice combs to remove eggs (nits) and lice from the hair. Lice Happens takes the time to teach parents proper screening and combing techniques for future use, should the need ever arise again.
Lice Happens is available 7 days a week for appointments and emergency lice removal services. Their methods for lice removal work the first time because they use all-natural products and the most effective professional head lice removal methods and tools available today.
Lice Happens corporate locations include:
Lice Happens Connecticut
Serving: Fairfield County
http://connecticut.licehappens.com
291 Sylvan Knoll Road, Stamford, CT 06902
Contact Denese (at) 203.585.4258
Lice Happens Delaware
Serving: Delaware
http://delaware.licehappens.com
110 East Main Street, Newark, DE 19711
Contact Jacki (at) 302.218.3867
Lice Happens Maryland
Serving: Maryland
http://md.licehappens.com
173 Archimedes Court, Baltimore, MD 21208
Contact MJ or Nancy (at) 443.510.4480
Lice Happens North Carolina
Serving: Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and Cary
http://raleigh.licehappens.com
150 Wrenn Drive, Cary, NC 27511
Contact Nina (at) 919.609.2046
Lice Happens Northern Virginia
Serving: all of Northern Virginia
http://nova.licehappens.com
8232 Stacey Rd, Alexandria, VA 22308
Contact MJ or Nancy (at) 443.510.4480
Lice Happens Richmond Virginia
Serving: Richmond, Henrico County, and Short Pump
http://richmond.licehappens.com
49 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
Contact Patty (at) 804.495.5426
Lice Happens Washington DC
Serving: Washington DC and Montgomery County
http://dc.licehappens.com
1916 18th St. NW Apt.3 Washington DC 20009
Contact MJ or Nancy (at) 443.510.4480
To learn more about Lice Happens visit their website at http://licehappens.com/
About:
Lice Happens is a professional, mobile, and private lice removal service that serves families in multiple locations across the United States.
Contact:
MJ Eckert or Nancy Fields
Address: 1835 Forest Drive, Suite H, Annapolis, MD 21401
Phone: 443.510.4480
Email: press(at)licehappens.com
Website: http://licehappens.com
More information:
http://licehappens.com
